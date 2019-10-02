Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case

The North District Prosecutor's Office is considering launching criminal proceedings in connection with the actions of former EKRE member Endel Oja.

"We are aware of this news, and the prosecution is currently analyzing whether grounds exist for criminal proceedings to be launched," said Kaarel Kallas, press representative for the North District Prosecutor's office.

Information available to ERR suggests representatives of architecture bureau Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid gave statements to the police on Wednesday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has promised to comment later in the day.

ERR wrote on Tuesday that former economic program director for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Endel Oja invoiced the bureau that won the competition for the public broadcaster's new TV building for unintelligible consultation services in the amount of €10,000.

Representative of Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid Ott Kadarik told ERR that he was contacted by Endel Oja in early July. Oja wanted to offer the bureau consultation services in connection with the planning for the new TV building and visited the firm on several occasions to discuss construction details. The government had not yet decided to allocate funding for the new building at the time.

