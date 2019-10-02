ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Former EKRE member Endel Oja.
Former EKRE member Endel Oja. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The North District Prosecutor's Office is considering launching criminal proceedings in connection with the actions of former EKRE member Endel Oja.

"We are aware of this news, and the prosecution is currently analyzing whether grounds exist for criminal proceedings to be launched," said Kaarel Kallas, press representative for the North District Prosecutor's office.

Information available to ERR suggests representatives of architecture bureau Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid gave statements to the police on Wednesday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has promised to comment later in the day.

ERR wrote on Tuesday that former economic program director for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Endel Oja invoiced the bureau that won the competition for the public broadcaster's new TV building for unintelligible consultation services in the amount of €10,000.

Representative of Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid Ott Kadarik told ERR that he was contacted by Endel Oja in early July. Oja wanted to offer the bureau consultation services in connection with the planning for the new TV building and visited the firm on several occasions to discuss construction details. The government had not yet decided to allocate funding for the new building at the time.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekrekadarik tüür arhitektidendel ojaerr tv house


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
10:11

Paper: 15 stores to close if Tallinn's alcohol restrictions change

08:55

Paper: Kuusik charged with damaging wife's health for at least four weeks

08:13

Health Board is looking for family doctors for over 5,600 people

01.10

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

01.10

Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

what the papers say
Business
30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:21

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

16:53

Finance minister: True beneficiaries register not working

16:19

Estonian government to greenlight shale oil pre-refinery

15:39

Helme: Ukrainian agency workforce must face 'systematic scrutiny'

15:10

Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case

14:56

Estonian and Italian defense forces meet to promote military cooperation

14:38

Minister: Not seen evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

13:56

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

13:29

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

12:58

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

12:27

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

12:09

Party ratings: Social Democrats fall, Estonia 200 clears threshold

11:37

700 households without electricity, ferry services disrupted by storm

11:06

Former EKRE member unilaterally invoiced TV house architects for €10,000

10:43

President of the Riigikogu discusses bilateral relations in Hungary

10:11

Paper: 15 stores to close if Tallinn's alcohol restrictions change

08:55

Paper: Kuusik charged with damaging wife's health for at least four weeks

08:13

Health Board is looking for family doctors for over 5,600 people

01.10

Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

01.10

What the papers say: Funeral held for village store, Black Cat Month begins

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: