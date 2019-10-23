Prosecutor's Office not to launch investigation of Endel Oja

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office has decided not to launch a criminal investigation into the activity of Endel Oja, as the former determined there were no grounds for doing so.

"The police and the Prosecutor's Office have analyzed the information available to us, and based on the results of this analysis reached the conclusion that there are no grounds for launching a criminal investigation," Northern District Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Kaarel Kallas told ERR.

The Prosecutor's Office began analyzing whether the grounds existed for launching a criminal investigation in connection with Oja earlier this month.

On Oct. 1, ERR reported that Endel Oja, the former head of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) economic program, had submitted an invoice for €10,000 to Kadarik, Tüür. Arhitektid, the architecture firm that won the design contest for ERR's new TV building this spring, for an incomprehensible consultation.

Speaking on behalf of the architecture firm, Ott Kadarik said that he was contacted by Endel Oja in early July, explaining that the latter was interested in providing consultation services in connection with the planning of ERR's new building and repeatedly visited the architecture firm's office to discuss the construction of the building.

At the time, the government had yet to announce its decision regarding the funding of the proposed building.

-

