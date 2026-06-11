Reform MP joins opposition's security agencies oversight inquiry

Opposition MPs from Isamaa have sent a letter to Interior Minister Igor Taro seeking clarification on how oversight of surveillance agencies is organized. Coalition MP Kalle Laanet also joined the inquiry.

In their letter, the MPs ask Minister Taro: "How specifically is oversight of the operational activities of the Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Police and Border Guard Board organized within the Ministry of the Interior?"

While Henn Põlluaas, Mart Maastik, Jaanus Karilaid, Helir-Valdor Seeder and Ants Frosch are members of the opposition party Isamaa, the inquiry was also joined by coalition MP Kalle Laanet of the Reform Party.

Laanet has previously been particularly critical of the Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors accused him of knowingly submitting applications to the Ministry of Justice and the Riigikogu Chancellery in 2022 and 2023 for reimbursement of rental expenses while serving as justice minister and an MP based on a lease agreement concluded with a related party — his wife's son.

The politician has previously said that the charges were brought after he sought to replace then Prosecutor General Andres Parmas, accusing him of poor leadership. Parmas has acknowledged that Laanet suggested he step down, but has denied any connection between that proposal and the charges brought against the politician.

"I stand by my position [that this is retaliation by the Prosecutor's Office]. It all started when, as justice minister, I began asking the prosecutor general certain questions. Based on my own experience, I was also trying to help them. That's where it all began," Laanet said after being acquitted by the circuit court.

In addition to Laanet, the Central Criminal Police has also named Maastik as a criminal suspect in connection with the criminal case involving a prohibited donation to Isamaa. The case is currently at the stage where prosecutors must decide whether the material collected, including evidence, provides grounds for filing charges and taking the matter to court or whether the investigation should be closed.

The inquiry also comes in the wake of the Tõnis Mölder case. In April, the Riigikogu decided not to strip Mölder of parliamentary immunity. Following the vote, MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) said that the Riigikogu had expressed no confidence in the Prosecutor's Office.

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