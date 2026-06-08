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Prosecutors target swift procedural ruling in Isamaa probe

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Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu speaks in Paide.
Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu speaks in Paide. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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The Prosecutor's Office plans to make a procedural decision this summer in the investigation concerning the Isamaa party, to avoid it coinciding too closely with the parliamentary elections in the spring.

"We hope to reach a decision in the coming months so as not to overlap with the election period. Our target is June–July," Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern told ERR through a spokesperson.

The Prosecutor's Office generally has the option to either file an indictment with the court or close the case without bringing charges. It may also resolve the case on grounds of expediency, which usually involves a financial obligation but no admission of guilt.

The Prosecutor's Office communications manager, Helen Uldrich, said that the police have submitted the case file to the prosecutor, and after reviewing it, investigators will likely need to carry out additional actions. No procedural decision has been made yet, she noted.

Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In November last year, the Prosecutor's Office filed a suspicion that Isamaa had received prohibited donations totaling about €330,000, of which the party accepted €110,000.

According to the suspicion, Isamaa allegedly had the opportunity to receive benefits funded from outside its official budget. It is suspected that an NGO, Isamaalised, covered €110,000 worth of services donated to the party. Isamaa members Tõnis Palts, Parvel Pruunsild, and Mart Maastik have confirmed that they received suspicion notices for making prohibited donations to the party.

The suspicion concerns the period in 2021 when Helir-Valdor Seeder and Lavly Perling were competing for the leadership of Isamaa. Perling, along with her supporters, had formed an internal faction called Parempoolsed, while Seeder's strongest supporters rallied behind the NGO Isamaalised. The organization's activities were actively supported by Parvel Pruunsild, who has been a member of Isamaa since October 28, 1999. Palts served as the head of the NGO Isamaalised.

The next parliamentary elections in Estonia are scheduled for March 7, 2027.

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Editor: Mait Ots, Argo Ideon

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