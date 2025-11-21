X!

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding

Pennants bearing Isamaa's party logo at an election night party.
Pennants bearing Isamaa's party logo at an election night party. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Isamaa party has been summoned to the Central Criminal Police next Tuesday over a suspicion in connection with alleged illegal funding, the party announced Friday.

Party secretary general Andres Metsoja said the party's finances are in order. "All our financial matters are handled according to legal requirements and transparently," he said.

He added that the party wants clarity on the matter and will provide more details after reviewing the formal notice of the suspicion.

Prosecutor General Taavi Pern told ERR that authorities plan to move forward with the investigation involving Isamaa next week.

"We can confirm that the Central Criminal Police plans to carry out investigative procedures next week, including questioning individuals as suspects in a criminal case examining whether Isamaa received illegal donations," Pern said.

"At this time, no one has been formally charged," he continued. As a result, prosecutors cannot disclose further at this stage because the investigation is ongoing and key questions remain open.

"Questioning a suspect gives them the opportunity to provide their own explanation of events," Pern said.

News first emerged in April that, according to Delfi, a criminal investigation involving the Isamaa party had been underway for some time.

The Central Criminal Police are reportedly looking into possible illegal funding, though the Prosecutor's Office has not confirmed who or what is the target of the investigation.

In mid-July, Prosecutor General General Taavi Pern joined the case. He did not confirm the investigation is specifically linked to Isamaa, but told Delfi (link in Estonian) that the case would reach the formal suspicions stage before winter.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

