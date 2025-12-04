X!

Explainer: Isamaa investigated for illicit funding suspicion

News
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023.
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's most popular Isamaa party is being investigated after receiving allegedly illegal donations worth €330,000 from a major businessman. ERR News recaps the claims.

The opposition Isamaa party, currently the most popular political force in Estonia according to polls, is under investigation by the Central Criminal Police for two separate sets of events tied to party funding rules between 2020 and 2024.

Prosecutor Taavi Pern said, under the Political Parties Act, legal entities are banned from financing political parties or offering them financially assessable benefits and services free of charge. Providing or accepting donations over €40,000 is considered a criminal offense.

"The suspicion, in summary, is that [businessmen and Isamaa members] Parvel Pruunsild and Tõnis Palts involved various legal entities and individuals in making prohibited donations to the Isamaa party. According to the suspicion, the total amount of prohibited donations comes to approximately €330,000," Pern outlined.

Tõnis Palts and Parvel Pruunsild. Source: ERR

Conservative businessman Pruunsild is a majority stakeholder in Bigpank, an Isamaa member and major sponsor for many years. He is said to wield considerable political influence on account of his donations to political parties, especially in matters of family benefits policy.

In total, there are suspicions against six individuals and three legal entities.

The money was allegedly given to NGO Isamaalised by Pruunsild, Kaspar Kokk and Mart Maastik. The organization's activities were coordinated by Palts. According to the suspicion, the donations were accepted on behalf of the party by Juhani Jaeger, Kokk, Maastik and Andres Luus.

Isamaa's Maastik blasted the allegations as absurd, saying that he seems to be accused of donating his legally earned money to an NGO in order to promote certain social values and then also accepting a supposedly illegal donation as a member of the nonprofit.

The case concerns the period in 2021 when Helir-Valdor Seeder and Lavly Perling were both running for party chair. Perling and her supporters had formed an internal faction called Parempoolsed (The Right-Wingers), while Seeder's more ardent backers rallied behind the NGO Isamaalised (The Patriotic). That NGO was actively supported by Pruunsild, who has been a member of Isamaa since October 28, 1999. Palts served as Isamaalised's executive director.

Mart Maastik (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Pruunsild accuses Parempoolsed's Perling of a witch hunt

In an interview with ERR, Pruunsild suggested that the investigation is being pursued on behalf of Perling, former prosecutor general, now head of the Parempoolsed party that grew out of the Isamaa splinter group.

Pern, Perling and incumbent Prosecutor General Astrid Asi have dismissed such accusations as absurd.

The case has brought about a public debate over whether Estonia's party financing rules are clear enough, including whether the Prosecutor's Office has too much discretionary power in terms of which investigations to pursue due to vague phrasing in the Political Parties Act.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Estonian Ministry of Defense awards medals to French Allied troops in Tapa

19:37

Council chair Tõnis Lukas leaves Isamaa Tartu faction as influencer Kris Kärner joins

19:14

European champion Eneli Jefimova: One gold medal is tough, two in a row is even harder

18:40

Home Glögi Cafés to open across Hiiumaa this Saturday

18:17

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs to be revealed on ETV Thursday evening

18:10

Estonian fuel retailers admit gas station price war continues

17:39

Committee chair to resend vetoed bill to Riigikogu unchanged

17:06

Estonia expects €6 billion more from next EU budget than it contributes

16:36

Reform, Eesti 200 leaders deny gambling tax threat to break coalition

16:01

Watch: Nobel winner Svante Pääbo praises Estonia's scientific success story

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

10:42

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

09:50

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

03.12

Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

03.12

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo