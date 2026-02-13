Riigikogu to discuss capping party donations

X!

SDE general assembly.
SDE general assembly. "Membership fees and donations." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Social Democratic Party has proposed setting a €100,000 cap on political donations per donor. The coalition is open to the idea, though Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta says the limit could be lower.

The Social Democrats (SDE) want to introduce a €100,000 cap on donations to political parties in order to reduce parties' dependence on major donors.

"In Estonia, if we look at the most recent Riigikogu elections, there was at least one party that received €1 million from a single individual — nearly half of its entire parliamentary election campaign budget. Around the world, we have seen parties become heavily dependent on large donors and ultimately very wealthy individuals begin to dictate Estonian politics," said Social Democratic Party faction leader Lauri Läänemets.

Lea Danilson-Järg of Isamaa said such a change would increase inequality between opposition and coalition parties. Coalition parties receive more funding from the state.

"They are therefore able to hire advisers and work very effectively. In addition, they have many salaried MPs in the Riigikogu and government agencies also assist them. If we limit opposition parties' ability to finance their activities, it seems to me that this would restrict our democracy," Danilson-Järg said.

Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said the government would like parties to agree on setting a ceiling for donations and that it could be lower than the €100,000 per donor per year proposed by the Social Democrats.

"If such a limit is set, it should be significantly lower and its purpose is to ensure that people who have not taken part in elections and who have not received a mandate from the public do not end up directing politics with money," Pakosta said.

Õnne Pillak of the Reform Party said politics should not be shaped behind the scenes, as anyone can do so openly.

"They can run for parliament and receive the necessary mandate from voters for their thoughts and ideas. But if decisions, ideas and the shaping process are conducted from somewhere behind the scenes, that will certainly undermine trust in the Estonian state," Pillak said.

The bill's first reading is scheduled for next week.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

