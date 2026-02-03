Watchdog asking Reform Party about possible illicit donation

ERJK chief Liisa Oviir has sent an inquiry to the Reform Party over an unpaid invoice to software firm ADM Interactive, warning it could count as a prohibited donation.

In a letter sent by the Political Party Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), the agency notes that the Reform Party has failed to pay €80,000 of a total €213,144.28 invoice to the company ADM Interactive.

The invoice was issued on October 31 of last year, with a payment deadline of November 21. As of December 31, €80,000 remained unpaid.

"This indicates that payment has been partially delayed and the party has thereby used the creditor's financial resources, which constitutes crediting the party. Normally, a debtor is required to pay interest on late payments. If no late interest is applied, it amounts to favorable credit conditions under the Political Parties Act and the benefit received is considered a prohibited donation from a legal entity," the letter sent to the Reform Party reads.

Liisa Oviir notes that under the Political Parties Act, a party may borrow only from a credit institution and only on market terms.

"Therefore, we ask you to explain under which agreements and on what terms the party intends to pay the invoice to OÜ ADM Interactive and to submit supporting documentation, including the interest rate for late payments and the procedure for calculating and paying such interest," the letter continues.

The ERJK also requests a copy of the invoice, proof of installment payments, as well as any interest invoices and evidence of their payment.

Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga told ERR that the party intends to pay the outstanding invoice along with the interest.

"After a major election campaign, this kind of oversight is routine. Our finances are in order and we will pay the outstanding invoice along with the required interest. The ERJK's inquiry is entirely appropriate and we will respond to them shortly," Vaga said.

