Businessmen boost Isamaa's first-quarter donations above €200,000

Estonian political party Isamaa collected over €200,000 in first-quarter donations, primarily from entrepreneurs Parvel Pruunsild and Margus Linnamäe.

According to data from the Political Parties Financing Oversight Committee (ERJK), Isamaa received €200,834 in donations during the first quarter.

Of this amount, Pruunsild donated €100,000 and Linnamäe contributed €60,000. Both are also members of the party. The third-largest donation, €20,000, was made by peat industry entrepreneur Jüri Tiidermann. Chairman Urmas Reinsalu did not donate.

The extra-parliamentary party Parempoolsed received the second-largest total amount of donations, collecting €103,770 in the first quarter. The largest contributions to Parempoolsed were equal €30,000 donations from banker Rain Lõhmus and timber industry entrepreneur Raul Kirjanen. IT entrepreneur Jaan Pillesaar donated €12,000. Chairwoman Lavly Perling donated €90.

The Social Democratic Party received €87,932 in donations, and the Center Party €84,671. Both parties relied mainly on contributions from their own members. Center Party also took out a €220,000 bank loan to bolster its finances.

The Reform Party received €63,718 in donations in the first quarter. Among other parliamentary parties, EKRE collected €8,377 and Eesti 200 received only €2,816 during the same period.

Overall, the total income of Estonian political parties in the first quarter amounted to €2,033,155. Of this sum, state support accounted for €1,186,200, monetary donations €552,929, bank loans €220,000, membership fees €70,860, and income from party assets €3,166. In other words, state support made up 58 percent of total income for the parties.

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