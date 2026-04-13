Parliament set to expand powers for political funding watchdog

The Estonian Riigikogu is advancing an amendment to the Political Parties Act to expand investigative powers of the Political Parties Financing Oversight Committee (ERJK).

However, issues related to affiliated organizations and donations by legal entities will be left to the next composition of the Riigikogu.

A year ago, parliament already passed the first reading of a plan to grant ERJK additional investigative powers. Under the proposal, political parties, politicians, and third parties could be required to submit documents, explanations, or other information necessary for the committee's work.

ERJK Vice-Chair Kaarel Tarand said that the amendment is essential.

"Over the years, a practice has developed where we ask third parties — various companies and others — for documents that are important from a supervisory standpoint, but they are not necessarily obliged to provide them, because the law does not stipulate a clear right or obligation. This means that many proceedings must be halted halfway through, because the oversight committee, which bears the burden of proof, is unable to collect all the necessary evidence," Tarand explained.

Riigikogu Constitutional Committee Chair Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200) said the law could be passed before the summer and that, in his view, there will be enough votes in favor.

Center Party member Lauri Laats said, however, that his gut feeling is that little progress will be made on the Political Parties Act.

"In principle, we should also fully debate whether a body such as the Political Parties Financing Oversight Committee even makes sense, or whether this supervisory function should instead lie with the Chancellor of Justice," Laats remarked.

More fundamental questions related to the Political Parties Act will nevertheless be left to the next composition of the Riigikogu. These include, for example, which organizations should be allowed to help political parties shape their policies. Since legal entities are not allowed to donate to political parties, their interaction with parties may currently be classified as a prohibited donation.

"So far, the Ministry of Justice has been unable to propose a solution that would not classify every organization that speaks out during elections as falling within the sphere of influence of one party or another. If environmentalists engage in lobbying or a local village community runs a campaign to ensure their issues are visible during elections, we can't say they are affiliated with political parties," said Lauri Läänemets, chairman of the Social Democrats.

"I am skeptical that we can reach agreement on these fundamental issues in such a short period before the election campaign begins," said Helir-Valdor Seeder, leader of Isamaa in the Riigikogu.

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