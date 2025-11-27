X!

Parliamentary parties feel Political Parties Act needs changes

News
The Riigikogu building on Toompea Hill.
The Riigikogu building on Toompea Hill. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Parties represented in the Riigikogu agree the Political Parties Act needs clearer rules on donations and the role of affiliated organizations.

Two bills aimed at amending the Political Parties Act are currently under review in the Riigikogu. A proposal from the Social Democrats entered proceedings in early November. Another, initiated by the government, passed its first reading in the spring but has not moved forward since. Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart said that changing the law and regulating party financing is a difficult issue for political parties.

"It's clear this will spark political debate and that could mean no real solution emerges. But the area does need further regulation," Kõlvart said.

Aleksei Jašin, deputy chair of Eesti 200, said the party's justice minister and the chair of the parliamentary Constitutional Committee are working to move the bill forward in the Riigikogu.

"Given recent developments, it's clear this is a pressing issue — both the decisions by the ERJK [Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee], which continue to generate debate, and the new criminal investigation," said Jašin.

Kristo Enn Vaga, secretary general of the Reform Party, said the suspicion brought against Isamaa should prompt the parties to reach consensus on the amendments.

"The Political Parties Act is the kind of law that should be agreed on by all parties and I hope that in light of this latest suspicion, parties will realize that legal clarity would benefit everyone," Vaga said.

"Isamaa certainly isn't in a position to lead the charge here. But of course it's in everyone's interest for ambiguities in the law to be clearly resolved," said Isamaa secretary general Andres Metsoja.

The Social Democrats said the law should include limits on donations.

"As Social Democrats, we believe it's important to amend the law, above all by setting a cap on how much an individual or entity can donate to a political party per year. Our goal is to set that limit at €100,000," said SDE secretary general Piret Hartmann.

Helle-Moonika Helme of EKRE said party members can belong to nonprofits and legal entities can donate to those organizations, something that cannot be prohibited.

"This issue has come up because of a specific case. Personally, I don't think we need to change the law because of it. I think parties themselves should consider how they could act more ethically," Helme said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Ott Tänak fourth after stage four of swansong race in Saudi Arabia

10:24

Train traffic suspended following collision in Saku municipality

10:21

Estonian FM: Putin smells blood in the air, there's no sign of peace

09:27

Parliamentary parties feel Political Parties Act needs changes

09:00

Deepening inequality reflected in basic schools mathematics exam results

08:55

Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

08:33

Several education organizations oppose unqualified teachers' pay model

26.11

Ukrainian artists in Estonia documentary series showing at Vabamu

26.11

Statistics: Estonia's Q3 construction volumes down 0.6% on year

26.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

26.11

Gallery: New US ambassador Roman Pipko arrives in Estonia Updated

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

26.11

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

26.11

Number of Russians citizens in Estonia down 10% over five years

26.11

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

26.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

26.11

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

26.11

Ministry of Foreign Affairs preparing to renovate its iconic main building

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo