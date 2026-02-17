Party leader sees no possibility of Social Democrats joining Estonia's government

"Given how poorly the Reform Party has managed the country, I see no possibility that the Social Democrats would join a Reform Party-led government before the Riigikogu elections," Läänemets said.

"Prime Minister Kristen Michal and other Reform Party members have spent a great deal of time last year and this year explaining to the public how, in their view, life is now better without the Social Democrats in government. That has been a very clear message from the Reform Party to the Social Democrats," he said.

"I still say that if an opportunity arises to express no confidence in Kristen Michal, we will do so," he added.

He also stressed that when voting in the Riigikogu chamber, the Social Democrats proceed from their own worldview rather than cooperation with either the opposition or the coalition.

"At times, competitors in both the coalition and the opposition try to lump us together with the coalition's actions. No, that is not the case. And we certainly do not think in that logic," he said.

Both Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu and EKRE chair Martin Helme told ERR on Tuesday that, to their knowledge, the Reform Party had invited the Social Democrats back into government.

"The Reform Party has not invited the Social Democrats into government. The answer is definitely no. The Reform Party has not invited the Social Democrats," Läänemets commented.

"I have also heard these rumors a lot in parliament about whether the Social Democrats are now going to join a Reform Party government and they stem from two things. First, Kristen Michal is trying to create an image of the Reform Party as the spokesperson for liberal parties and for that it is very important to show that the Social Democrats are somehow aligned with them. Second, and more importantly, the current government's position is very fragile and Kristen Michal needs to maintain confidence within his own party and explain how they will cope if someone from Eesti 200 leaves and a minority government emerges. To sell that confidence, they need to say they have the Social Democrats in their back pocket," Läänemets said.

Läänemets added that he would not agree to join a Reform Party government even if he were offered, for example, the position of speaker of the Riigikogu.

"I don't see any logic in that. Even in such a case, the Social Democrats would not enter the government," he said.

Nothing will change before the general elections

"Until major changes take place — namely the Riigikogu elections, which will likely also bring necessary changes within the Reform Party itself — it is very difficult for the Social Democrats to enter the government, even if the position of speaker of the Riigikogu or something else is offered. The issue is substantive, not about positions. Today, with the second-largest parliamentary group in the Riigikogu, the Social Democrats can do their work very well; we do not necessarily need the speaker's position. Our problem is how tax money is distributed to the wealthiest rather than to where the cost-of-living crisis has the greatest impact. Our problem is that the Reform Party currently lacks the readiness to make decisions in energy quickly and effectively," Läänemets said.

"These are the main problems. We see this from the outside and we have no confidence they would be resolved if the Social Democrats were in government with the Reform Party," he added.

"If we look at the Reform Party's substantive ability to govern the country, it simply does not exist at the moment and it is very difficult to take on that shared responsibility — to be responsible for nothing being done anywhere until the Riigikogu elections. The current government has put everything on hold."

Läänemets also criticized Michal's actions in foreign policy.

"Of course, the government's spokesperson on foreign policy should be someone with authority in society, someone whom society, the media and others automatically listen to and regard as an authority. That is not the case today," Läänemets said.

"Estonia has, at this point, given up a leadership position or even an active pursuit of foreign and security policy at the prime ministerial level. It does not matter whether Estonia has one foreign minister or another; if the prime minister cannot cope at the European Council or with other heads of government in different formats, then it does not matter who the foreign minister is," he said.

Läänemets also criticized the government's reaction to remarks made by President Alar Karis in foreign media that sparked a minor scandal.

"If we are talking, for example, about how the government discussed its thoughts or disagreements with the president through the media, such things cannot be approved. Not in the case of the foreign minister, nor the prime minister and of course we are critical in that respect," Läänemets said.

At the same time, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs generally does good work.

"As for the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the minister together with the ministry, I would say it remains very good for Estonia. The work of both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in security and defense policy — they are closely linked and they are good; all of that functions. Perhaps what leaves something to be desired is how all of this is communicated to the public," Läänemets said.

