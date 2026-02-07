Reform MP: Debate on president's Ukraine comments should not have been so public or heated

Riigikogu opposition parties believe the ruling coalition is criticizing President Alar Karis' statements on Ukraine primarily because they do not want him to continue as president. The Reform Party refuted that claim.

In an interview with Euronews this week, Estonian President Alar Karis suggested the EU could could appoint a special envoy to negotiate with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. Karis told NBC that Ukraine may even have to temporarily cede some of its territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

Jüri Ratas (Isamaa) said that the strong criticism of Karis from coalition politicians shows they want to sideline him in the upcoming presidential election.

"In my opinion, this is just about domestic politics today and about distorting words and distorting meaning. I think the majority of Estonian people have absolutely no doubt that Alar Karis supports Ukraine. Of course he does," said Ratas.

According to Center Party Chair Mihhail Kõlvart, coalition MPs criticizing the president are motivated by issues related to domestic politics. Kõlvart believes their goal is to elect the next president via the Riigikogu.

"In order to find a president who suits the coalition, everything has to be done to make the current president unpopular. Let's not forget that Karis' popularity rating is 74 percent and the current government's popularity is around 11-12 percent," Kõlvart said.

Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Valdo Randpere, deputy chairman of the Reform Party's Riigikogu group denied those claims, adding that the coalition parties have not even begun discussing possible presidential candidates.

"The president has not even said that he wants to run for office. To talk about us somehow preparing the ground here... The whole thing started when the president said things that were unfounded – we agree with that. This debate should not have become as public and heated as it has done," Randpere said.

SDE Chair Lauri Läänemets said President Alar Karis has done a good job but the next president needs to be strong on foreign policy. Läänemets does not consider the statements made by coalition politicians to be connected to the presidential election.

"I would not call this part of the presidential campaign or an attempt to exclude Alar Karis. Rather, it characterizes the powerlessness and incompetence of the government itself. We have a lot of different formats for reaching agreement with the president," Läänemets said.

"There is no tension between Stenbock and Kadriorg. In fact, I know that the president and the prime minister get along well. These kinds of public debates on an issue where we all need to be united, and I believe we are united, are unnecessary," said Randpere.

