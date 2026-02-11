Official on president's Ukraine comments: Estonia's foreign policy must be unified

Estonian foreign policy is and must always be unified and on message, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov said.

Not doing so would be like half an orchestra playing Mozart, the other half Bach, Vseviov went on, in the context of recent remarks by President Alar Karis on solutions to the Ukraine war, now nearly into its fifth year.

Speaking to ERR webcast "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday, Vseviov declined to openly criticize the office of the President of Estonia, or its current incumbent or any of the latter's recent remarks, and denied there was any communication breakdown between Islandi väljak and Kadriorg.

Overall, the episode had been a storm in a teacup, though the secretary general did go on at length to stress the need for keeping a consistent foreign policy message on Ukraine and in general.

The president had talked about potentially appointing a European special envoy to Russia, for talks on the ongoing war. Discussions could even address Ukraine potentially ceding territory currently occupied by Russia, in this view.

"It is customary for Estonia to have one president at a time, and all of this should of course be asked of the president," Vseviov said in response to what he made of this.

"I can of course confirm the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President's Office have been working in close cooperation, while part of that cooperation is the Foreign Ministry's continued advice on both foreign policy actions and messaging. However, naturally, we do not issue that advice via the media. This is day-to-day work, and it is certainly not my role to comment publicly on one statement or another by the president, or on what I think about it," he continued.

As for the formulation of Estonia's foreign policy positions, the official said: "There are constant discussions, but when we leave the room we always go out with the same messages. Not because we were all administered the exact same sentences with our mother's milk, but because we do make the effort to agree on what we believe to be the most reasonable course — both in actions and in messaging. So, in my view, what has been happening is of course regrettable, but certainly a storm in a teacup; it does not reflect any real confusion or genuine lack of understanding within the state," Vseviov went on.

Jonatan Vseviov speaking to 'Otse uudistemajast,' Wedneday, February 11, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A situation must be avoided where a false impression gets created, internationally in particular, that Estonia is in disarray and that its messages are inconsistent. "As is common knowledge, you do not win a fight with your fingers splayed. We need to quickly bring our fingers close together so that this impression that has arisen is put back in the bottle as soon as possible," the ministry secretary general continued.

Clarity and unity in messaging are needed to represent Estonia's foreign policy interests, he added.

"We do not go abroad simply as talkers, to share our many thoughts with foreigners — we have interests, interests we have defined and thought through, and which are part of a plan. We want to achieve something in various policy areas, and ultimately as a whole. As part of that, with foreign policy, comes the presentation of messages. Most of these messages are not delivered to camera; they take place behind closed doors, but they are all coordinated. These are not solo performances in different parts of the world; it is an orchestra that must play the same notes. And if it does not, if there are discordant notes, then we must refine these and make the effort to do better."

"In a democratic country, of course, this orchestral piece — whether it is Bach or Mozart we are performing — must be decided on domestically, via a democratic process. But when we go out there, when the orchestra steps onto the stage, we cannot allow half the orchestra to be playing Mozart and have the other playing Bach," Vseviov commented.

"In future, I want to see Estonia's representatives speaking effectively on the international stage on Estonia's views, and one of the prerequisites for that effectiveness is clarity in our messaging — that these messages are thought through and are wise, not something that simply slips off our lips at the moment, but is highly considered. Because, as I said earlier, what passes our lips is but the tip of the iceberg."

Jonatan Vseviov speaking to 'Otse uudistemajast,' Wedneday, February 11, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Talking to Russia may divide the West

Asked whether Europe should appoint a special envoy to engage with Russia, Vseviov recounted that over four years of war, Russia has not changed its objectives, raising questions about the effectiveness of an envoy and any such talks.

"The question is not whether one should talk. As a diplomat, it would be strange for me to say that talking is somehow a bad thing. The question is what message that talking conveys, and what actual policy stands behind that message. Is it the [former German chancellor Gerd] Schröder variant, or the variant that has, largely thanks to our efforts, become the European mainstream over the past four years, consistently updating that policy?" Vseviov inquired.

"We believe that in a situation in which Russia has not changed its objectives while we do not intend to abandon ours, there is no benefit in traveling to Moscow. On the contrary, that has the potential to divide Europe, to pit us against one another and even to create unnecessary disputes within countries over tactics that are not the core issue. It could also leave the Ukrainians with the impression that, in addition to having to work to maintain U.S. support, European unity and European support are slipping through their fingers. When someone talks to someone else behind a third party's back, it always creates mistrust, hesitation and doubt. We do not need any of that," the foreign ministry chief said.

Instead, he argued, pressure on Russia should be stepped up so that Moscow loses hope of exhausting Ukraine and the West in its war of aggression and winning the war.

"If our assessment is that Russia has not changed its objectives — and in fact the Russians say this clearly themselves — then talks can only produce a just and lasting peace if we believe that such a peace is achievable by us abandoning our own objectives. But our objectives have not changed either. We want aggression to not be used as a tool in interstate relations or to be seen as justified. We want Ukraine to remain independent and sovereign, part of Europe, because we see that as perhaps the best guarantee against Russian imperialism dominating Central and Eastern Europe. We want borders to not be changed by force. We want sovereignty not to be a mere term, but to mean the substantive right of states to choose their allies," Vseviov enumerated.

"Since if the reverse happens, if the world accepts that, for some reason, Ukraine's sovereignty has been limited as Russia has so-called interests beyond its internationally recognized borders, then tell me why that would not also be applied to us? Does anyone truly believe that if this desire to restore an empire succeeds there, the pause or stop button will be hit? No — the play button will be pressed, moved on, because, as stated, the objectives have not changed," Vseviov continued. "Of course, if Russia is handed on a silver platter that which it has not managed to obtain on the battlefield, it will accept it. But that cannot be called a just and lasting peace; it would be a peace of the Munich or Yalta variety, which, as we know, brought us neither justice nor, in Munich's case, durability," the secretary general concluded.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

On running for president

Asked whether he would be willing to run for president later this year, Vseviov — who among many others has been referenced as a potential candidate — would not give a direct answer, but described in detail his current job, which he is set to be in until 2030, and stressed that he is very interested in that job and performs it with full dedication.

"I have invested in the job I have today; these topics also personally interest me enormously. I work at full commitment as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and I have never, in my life, in any position, thought about what will happen when my term ends or what will be next. So far, that [approach] has served me well. I believe that without such inner drive it is not viable to perform any job well. And if you do not do your job well, you will never be invited to the next one," he said. "So as of today I am fully focused on doing my work as chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As mentioned, I have just started, or am about to start, my second term."

In response to a follow-up question on whether he does or does not wish to run in the upcoming presidential election and has no interest in doing so, Vseviov replied: "As far as I recall — and I do recall, because Estonian politics interests me — presidential candidates are not nominated by various citizens; I believe nominations begin sometime in August. /…/ As I said, my desire and will today, on this Wednesday, as we speak, is to have as good a working day as is possible. /…/ Speculation about what may or may not happen in six months or a year is honestly not bread and butter to me; I do not have time to deal with it. If there are people who want to engage in that, including professionals, of course I cannot stop anyone — go ahead. But I can confirm that I am doing my job."

Background:

During meetings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, President Alar Karis gave an interview to Euronews in which he suggested the EU could appoint a special envoy to negotiate directly with Putin. He also told NBC that Ukraine should decide whether to cede territory captured by Russia to save lives and end the war.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said at the start of this week any proposals by President Karis to alter Estonia's foreign policy track should be discussed privately and not via the media; Karis' comments have undermined Estonian foreign policy on Ukraine.

Tsahkna said he had to reassure Ukrainians that Estonia has not changed its stance and remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty, but also rejected claims of a communication breakdown between the president and foreign ministry.

Tsahkna stressed Estonia has had a clear policy on Russia's aggression since 2008, relying on pressure, sanctions and support for Ukraine, adding Estonia's foreign policy is unified and does not involve negotiating with Putin or easing pressure on Russia.

The foreign minister noted Ukraine's current winter is the hardest of the four-year-long war, with severe energy shortages and critical humanitarian conditions adding to the misery of the ongoing war of aggression.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) late last week described the president's remarks as ill-advised, adding they do not indicate a government–president conflict, even as they do clash with Estonia's broader foreign policy shared by the Riigikogu and the state as a whole.

While in Italy for last Friday's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony, President Karis also said that Estonia has a unified foreign policy.

