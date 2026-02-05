X!

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and President Alar Karis.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Tuesday that President Alar Karis' idea of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia clashes with Estonia's core values and longstanding support.

Speaking at Thursday's government press conference, Michal (Reform) stressed that backing Ukraine remains in Estonia's interest and the focus of its foreign policy.

"This is not making concessions to Russia," he said. "I don't consider separate negotiations with [Russian regime leader Vladimir] Putin. Or bringing him to the table, legitimizing him. [What matters is] keeping pressure on Russia."

This includes via Russia's shadow fleet, its assets, through restricting visas to its troops and other actions, he continued, noting that Estonia as a nation has been very consistent on the matter.

"We are one of Ukraine's largest supporters as a nation, and I believe we have reason as a nation to be proud too," Michal said. "It's never a competition, but it is a matter of principle."

The Estonian head of government also rejected the idea that the EU is absent from peace efforts.

"I can tell you that the European Union is constantly at the table," he said. "We're at that table together with Ukraine." The U.S. has also occasionally been present together with the EU and Ukraine, and in recent months increasingly often, he added.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). February 5, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Michal stressed diplomacy alone could not have prevented Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The only thing that works with Russia is pressure," he said. "Once you cut off a dictator's oxygen, then progress becomes possible."

Michal: Put doesn't want just territory

On the idea of trading territory for peace, the Estonian prime minister warned that a small chunk of territory isn't even Russia or Putin's goal. "He doesn't want just territory; he wants to strip Ukraine of its sovereignty," Michal said.

"There is all this talk of allies who should be guaranteeing Ukraine's independence and security saying, 'Give up a piece,'" he continued. "But what is 'a piece'? Is Donbas enough, or do we need to give them Kyiv too?"

Michal said Karis' remarks do not signal a conflict between the government and the president, but they do clash with Estonia's broader foreign policy, which goes beyond the government alone.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). February 5, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"It [also includes] parliament, and ultimately the same core values embodied by the Estonian state itself," he noted.

Karis' remarks were clearly ill-advised, Michal acknowledged. "I have a great relationship with the president, as you know, so I'm pretty sad I even have to comment on this," he added.

Kallas: Yielding is unacceptable

Coalition partner and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) echoed Michal, saying Estonia's policy has not changed and no concessions will be made to the aggressor.

"Especially when he has shown no signs of ending his war," she stressed, adding that on the contrary, Putin has intensified his attacks on Ukraine.

She added that in light of this, making concessions and offering Russia ways to claim victory diplomatically is inconceivable.

"It is clearly unacceptable to yield in any way to pressure to negotiate when the aggressor itself isn't remotely ready to negotiate," Kallas said. Doing so, she added, would be "existentially harmful to Estonia."

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). February 5, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Pakosta: Kadriorg should explain

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) likewise echoed Michal and Kallas, adding that the Office of the President should clarify President Karis' remarks.

"It's clear Russia's actions to date give us absolutely no reason to change our foreign policy positions," Pakosta said. "With the president, it's also a matter of interpretation here. His office is continuing to provide clarification."

Speaking later to ERR, Pakosta said Karis' words could be interpreted a number of ways, which is why it's necessary to clarify.

"I believe the Office of the President should be putting more effort into interpreting this, and explain it a little better," she said. "I'm not justifying anything; the wording may have been vague or open to interpretation. But the Office of the President should do more to explain, then."

During this week's meetings of government and state leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Estonian President Alar Karis made comments in an interview to Euronews suggesting the EU could appoint a special envoy to negotiate directly with Putin to end the war.

He also told NBC that Ukraine should decide whether to cede territory captured by Russia to save lives and end the war.

--

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

