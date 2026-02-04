Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin

Estonian President Alar Karis and Latvian PM Evika Siliņa have called for a special European envoy to participate in talks with the Kremlin on ending the war in Ukraine, Euronews reports. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) strongly rejects the idea.

According to a report by Euronews, the comments made by Karis and Siliņa in separate interviews reflect a rapid change in European strategic thinking towards Russia after Europe was left out of U.S.-led peace talks.

Siliņa and Karis said any communication with Russia should take place in consultation with Ukraine. They suggested that an as-yet-undetermined European interlocutor could be appointed as a consensus figure.

"I think you need to engage in diplomacy. You always need to talk, but we need to isolate and still have sanctions on Russia," the Latvian prime minister told Euronews during the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Karis, also speaking in Dubai, expressed a similar view. "The European Union should be involved in these discussions as well. Although we are not fighting with Russia directly, we have been supporting Ukraine for so many years already and continue to do so," he told the media outlet.

Evika Siliņa in Dubai, February 2026. Source: Gatis Rozenfelds

"We should have a say as well, but you see, we are a bit late. We should have started it, maybe not President Trump, but maybe the European Union, to start also finding diplomatic solutions to this," the head of state added.

"A couple of years ago, we were in a position that we didn't talk with aggressors, and now we're worried that we are not (at) the table."

The Estonian president refrained from providing any names but said the person chosen for the role of envoy ought to be from a big European country and have "credibility on both sides," Euronews reported.

The outlet also noted that the Estonian president, whose role is largely ceremonial, appears to be at odds with the Estonian government, which determines the country's foreign policy.

"As long as Russia has not changed its actions and objectives in its aggression against Ukraine, it is not possible to engage in talks with Russia, nor should we offer it a way out of isolation," the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement made to Euronews.

"We must not repeat mistakes made time and again by restoring relations when Russia has not changed course."

President Alar Karis in Dubai, February 2026. Source: Raigo Pajula

On Wednesday evening, ERR received clarification on the issue in a statement from the president's official spokesperson.

"The President of the Republic has repeatedly made it clear that there must be more room for diplomacy and negotiations in foreign policy. He also expressed this opinion in an interview," the spokesperson explained.

"We have now reached a situation where many parties are engaged in talks, but the European Union is only involved in these talks indirectly. In this situation, something has to be done – whether that be [appointment of] a special envoy or another solution. The issue is not so much about creating a new role, but rather that Europe has to be more prominent in the [negotiating] process."

Euronews reported the question of whether to reopen diplomatic channels with Russia, which have largely been closed since February 2022, has gained traction in recent weeks as the U.S.-led process advances and security guarantees for Ukraine are fleshed out.

France, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic are among those who have supported the idea of direct negotiations with Russia to avoid dependence on the White House, which is currently Moscow's main interlocutor.

Foreign minister strongly rejects president's position

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) rejected Karis' stance in a strongly worded press release titled "scraping at the Kremlin's door would weaken both Ukraine's and Europe's positions."

"The desire to engage in dialogue with the Kremlin and to build good relations with Putin would be disastrous for Ukraine, would directly endanger Europe's own security, and would run entirely counter to Europe's current policy of pressure and isolation," Tsahkna was quoted as saying.

"Russia continues to set new records in its attacks against Ukraine, violates every international obligation it has undertaken, and shows not the slightest willingness to end its aggression. In this situation, holding talks with the Kremlin will not move us forward — it would only offer Putin the spotlight he craves, and present a chance to issue new demands aimed at weakening our own security," the foreign minister continued.

Margus Tsahkna

"For Russia, the wish to sit at the Kremlin's table would demonstrate Western weakness, provide an opportunity to play European Union member states against one another, create divisions among allies and partners and allow Putin to portray himself as breaking out of isolation. Putin wishes to show that time is working in his favor, and the western allies, mainly Europe, will not hold out in supporting Ukraine," he added.

"We must not repeat a mistake that has been made time and again and rush to restore relations with Russia, which has not taken a single step towards change. The West's muted response to the war in Georgia and the annexation of Crimea, as well as the process of negotiating the Minsk agreements, have already shown that Western goodwill produces no results if Russia does not abandon its imperialist course."

Tsahkna concluded by saying: "Instead of dialogue, the only way forward is to continue along the path of strong support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia."

MEP: Europe does not need special envoy for Russia

Vice-Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Estonian foreign minister Urmas Paet was quick to back the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' stance on the issue.

"The European Union has sufficient channels of communication with Russia even in the current situation. That is the EU delegation in Moscow. The EU does not need any additional special representative in the current situation," he wrote on social media.

Urmas Paet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The MEP added that the Russian regime is continuing its killing and crimes in Ukraine, along with its hybrid war against the whole of Europe.

"It is not appropriate to follow the example of the U.S. for everything. The EU must maintain its diplomatic dignity and proceed from the reality of the situation and its own set of values. Fundamental positions on both the Russian regime's war crimes and its violations of international law have been repeatedly stated. Everything else is the responsibility of the EU's diplomatic service in its day-to-day activities," Paet said.

