Estonia's FM slams idea of EU-Russia envoy as 'dangerous'

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called the reported creation of an EU-Russia envoy "dangerous" and denied that plans exist for such a role.

On Wednesday, POLITICO Europe reported that European governments are pressuring the EU to appoint a negotiator to represent their interests on Ukraine.

The outlet said the plan's supporters, which include France and Italy, proposed the post because they fear the United States will make an agreement with Russia behind their backs.

"The unprecedented move would mark a major shift in how Europe engages with the string of bilateral talks brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump," the portal wrote, referencing Washington's summits with Moscow and Kyiv to try and end the fighting.

On Wednesday evening, Tsahkna heavily criticised the plan and said countries "geographically farther from Russia" should not "repeat old mistakes."

"There is no proposal on the table in the European Union to create the position of a Russia envoy, but even the mere circulation of such ideas behind the scenes is dangerous," the minister said in a statement. "Russia would use separate negotiators to play countries against one another and undermine European unity."

He said Moscow has not shown "the slightest willingness to make concessions," and additional pressure and sanctions are needed to make the country end its war in Ukraine.

Important decision-making tables and red carpets

Tsahkna stressed the need for continued international isolation of Russia and President Vladimir Putin: "This means keeping Russia and its leaders away from important decision-making tables and red carpets."

The foreign minister said a way out of this isolation should not be offered to Moscow until the country changes its aggression against Ukraine.

He continued: "We have seen in the past how countries geographically farther from Russia begin to argue for the need to promote dialogue. We must not repeat mistakes made time and again by restoring relations when Russia has not changed course."

The minister stressed that resetting relations never works, citing Russia's 2008 invasion of Georgia and the signing of the 2014 and 2015 Minsk agreements to stop fighting in Ukraine.

"We must not allow ourselves to repeat old mistakes," he reiterated. "The EU already has its representatives. Europe's strength lies in unity, not in parallel initiatives."

Two EU officials stressed to POLITICO that no special envoy role exists and that any talk of candidates, including former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, was premature.

