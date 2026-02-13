X!

Isamaa and Center only parties to see rise in support in February

News
Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa has regained its position as most-supported party in Estonia, according to a recent poll.

All other parties, apart from the Center Party, saw slight declines in their ratings.
Isamaa had last month been overtaken by the Center, also in opposition, in the recent survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute.

Isamaa is now at 22 percent support, one percentage point ahead of Center, reversing the two parties' relative position last month, according to Turu-uuringute.

These two parties were followed by two more in opposition: The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democrats (SDE), both tied at 14 percent support. A month earlier, both parties were also neck-and-neck, albeit at 15 percent.

The highest-placed coalition party, Reform, came next, rating at 12 percent according to Turu-uuringute. This represented a two-percentage-point fall on the prime minister's party's rating for January.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed polled at 8 percent, down from the 9 percent seen last month.

No other parties surpassed the 5 percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's electoral system.

Eesti 200, the other coalition party, polled at 2 percent in February, again down on last month's figure – 3 percent, though still above the 1 percent seen in December 2025.

All other parties polled at between zero and 1 percent in the latest poll.

The combined support for the governing coalition parties was 14 percent in February (down from 17 percent in January). The combined support for opposition parties stood at 71 percent in February (up from the 69 percent seen in January).

Turu-uuringute conducted its survey February 5-9, polling 899 Estonian citizens of Riigikogu voting age (18 and over), with one-third of the sample group quizzed over the phone, the remainder online.

The above results only include those respondents who expressed a party preference. Seventy-nine percent of respondents expressed such a preference.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

