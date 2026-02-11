X!

Survey: Reform's ratings boost slows

News
Reform Chairman Kristen Michal.
Reform Chairman Kristen Michal.
News

The Reform Party's rating, which had been rising since the start of the year, has now stalled, the latest survey from pollster Norstat shows.

The latest results show 26.6 percent of eligible voters prefer Isamaa, 20.6 percent support Center, with Reform in third place on 14.7 percent.

Reform's rating is slightly lower compared to last week's results, bring the rise since the start of the year to a halt.

Following the top three are the Social Democratic Party (13.9 percent), EKRE (12.8 percent), Parempoolsed (6 percent), and Eesti 200 (1.8 percent).

In total, coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – are supported by 16.5 percent of respondents, while parliamentary opposition parties are supported by 73.9 percent.

The poll was conducted from January 12 to Feburary 7 and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age gave their answers. Voters without a party preference are excluded.

Erakondade toetus jaanuaris ja veebruaris Autor/allikas: Norstat/MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

