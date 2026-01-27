Center overtakes Isamaa to become most popular party in nationwide poll

According to a January party support survey by Turu-uuringute AS, the Center Party has the highest support, backed by 20 percent of eligible Estonian voters.

The Center Party's lead over Isamaa, which had long held the top spot, remains narrow — Isamaa had 19 percent support in January. In February, both parties stood at 22 percent.

However, Isamaa's support has been on a downward trend in this polling agency's surveys since March 2025 when its rating peaked at 29 percent. The Center Party's support, on the other hand, has been climbing since October 2024 when it stood at just 9 percent.

They are followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democratic Party, both with 15 percent, and the Reform Party with 14 percent.

Support for Eesti 200, a coalition partner of the Reform Party, fell to a record low of 1 percent in December but recovered to around 3 percent in January.

Altogether, support for the governing coalition parties reached 17 percent in January, up from 13 percent in December.

Opposition parties' combined support dropped to 69 percent in January from a record high of 74 percent in December.

Among non-parliamentary parties, only the Parempoolsed passed the election threshold, with 9 percent support.

Support for all other parties remained at or below 1 percent. Two percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent candidate.

The Turu-uuringute AS survey was conducted from January 15–19. A total of 894 Estonian citizens aged 18 or older were surveyed nationwide. One-third of responses were collected via phone interviews and two-thirds via online questionnaires. Party ratings are based on respondents who expressed a voting preference, which accounted for 79 percent of those surveyed.

Yellow - Reform Party; dark green - Center Party; red - Estonian United Left Party; light green - Estonian Greens; mustard - Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives.

