X!

Center overtakes Isamaa to become most popular party in nationwide poll

News
Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu and Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart at the first session of the new Tallinn City Council.
Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu and Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart at the first session of the new Tallinn City Council. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to a January party support survey by Turu-uuringute AS, the Center Party has the highest support, backed by 20 percent of eligible Estonian voters.

The Center Party's lead over Isamaa, which had long held the top spot, remains narrow — Isamaa had 19 percent support in January. In February, both parties stood at 22 percent.

However, Isamaa's support has been on a downward trend in this polling agency's surveys since March 2025 when its rating peaked at 29 percent. The Center Party's support, on the other hand, has been climbing since October 2024 when it stood at just 9 percent.

They are followed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Social Democratic Party, both with 15 percent, and the Reform Party with 14 percent.

Support for Eesti 200, a coalition partner of the Reform Party, fell to a record low of 1 percent in December but recovered to around 3 percent in January.

Altogether, support for the governing coalition parties reached 17 percent in January, up from 13 percent in December.

Opposition parties' combined support dropped to 69 percent in January from a record high of 74 percent in December.

Among non-parliamentary parties, only the Parempoolsed passed the election threshold, with 9 percent support.

Support for all other parties remained at or below 1 percent. Two percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent candidate.

The Turu-uuringute AS survey was conducted from January 15–19. A total of 894 Estonian citizens aged 18 or older were surveyed nationwide. One-third of responses were collected via phone interviews and two-thirds via online questionnaires. Party ratings are based on respondents who expressed a voting preference, which accounted for 79 percent of those surveyed.

Yellow - Reform Party; dark green - Center Party; red - Estonian United Left Party; light green - Estonian Greens; mustard - Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Minister: Highways to Tartu and Pärnu must be four-lane by 2035

14:49

Ministry: Potato seed production issues does not spell threat to food supply

14:24

ICDS head: US believes it doesn't need allies to protect its interests

14:10

Tallinn's Pirita Bridge to undergo €3.2 million renovation in 2027

13:41

New rules on match-fixing in sport enter into effect in summer

13:02

US rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album includes Estonian-produced track

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

12:33

Overview: Court resolutions taking increasingly long in Estonia

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

11:59

Center overtakes Isamaa to become most popular party in nationwide poll

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

26.01

Several major retail chains planning new stores Updated

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Estonian ex-politician who denied Bucha massacre claims to be top Moscow realtor

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

26.01

Cold weather expected to keep Estonia's electricity prices sky high

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo