Ratings: Reform Party only one to gain in support in early 2026

Reform Party campaign event in Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Reform Party continued to climb in the party rankings in January, being the only one to gain support and holding steady in third place, a new poll shows.

Based on the latest results, 26.4 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 20.7 percent support the Center Party and 15.2 percent support the Reform Party.

Isamaa, holding the lead, is 5.7 percentage points ahead of the Center Party in second place. The Reform Party ranks third, trailing the Center Party by 5.5 points. Since the end of last year, Reform's support has risen by 4 percentage points.

Following the top three are the Social Democratic Party (13.7 percent), EKRE (12.5 percent), Parempoolsed (5.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.8 percent).

In total, 17 percent of respondents back coalition parties, while 73.3 percent support opposition parties in the Riigikogu.

The nonprofit Institute for Societal Studies and polling company Norstat Eesti AS conduct weekly surveys on party preference. The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from January 5 to 31 and include responses from 4,000 Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Norstat conducted polling in four waves: January 5–11, 12–18, 19–24 and 26–31. All respondents were aged 18 or older.

To ensure a representative sample, the survey was conducted using a mixed method — primarily phone interviews, with some web responses. The data was weighted according to the demographic makeup of eligible voters in Estonia.

The Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat present results based on a four-week rolling average, using a minimum sample of 4,000 respondents. Those without a party preference are excluded from the party support calculation. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this case, Isamaa's 26.4 percent support results in a margin of ±1.62 percent. For smaller parties, such as Eesti 200, the margin is smaller — ±0.49 percent. This method smooths out fluctuations in weekly results caused by statistical noise or short-term events.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

