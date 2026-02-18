Norstat: Party support stable over past week

Over the past week, party support percentages have not changed significantly, according to the latest survey by the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and the polling firm Norstat.

The data shows Isamaa is the most popular party with 27.4 percent support, followed by Center (20.6 percent), and the Reform (14.3 percent).

The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (13.3 percent), EKRE (12.6 percent), Parempoolsed (5.9 percent), and Eesti 200 (2 percent).

The coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – have the support of 16.3 percent of respondents, while opposition parties are in 73.9 percent.

Party support ratings January 24 - February 1, 2026. Source: Norstat/Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

Once a month, in addition to party preference, Norstat asks respondents for their opinion on the performance of the government and the prime minister.

The latest results show 27 percent of those asked believe the government is doing its job very well or rather well, while 68 percent believe the government is doing it poorly or very poorly.

Twenty-two percent of respondents say Kristen Michal (Reform) is a good prime minister, but 61 percent disapprove.

The latest aggregated results reflect the survey period from January 19 to February 15. There were 4,000 participants.

--

