Reform Party climbs to third place in Norstat poll

The Reform Party rose to third place in party rankings, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) lost support, a new Norstat poll shows.

According to the latest results, 27 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 20.2 percent support the Center Party and 14.7 percent back the Reform Party.

Trailing the top three are the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 14 percent, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at 11.6 percent, Parempoolsed at 6.6 percent and Eesti 200 at 2.1 percent.

Support for the Reform Party, now ranked third in popularity, has risen by 3.5 percentage points since the end of last year. EKRE's support fell by 1.1 points over the past week, reaching its lowest level since early 2019 when Norstat began tracking party preferences.

Norstat party ratings January. Source: Norstat Eesti AS/ERR

Support for Isamaa, which remains in the lead, and the Center Party in second place has remained relatively unchanged over the past week.

The coalition parties are backed by a combined 16.8 percent of respondents, while 72.8 percent support opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu.

The most recent aggregate results cover the period from December 29 to January 24 and are based on surveys of 4,002 Estonian citizens eligible to vote.

Norstat conducted the surveys during the weeks of December 29–January 3, January 5–11, January 12–18 and January 19–24. All respondents were aged 18 and older.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the survey was carried out using a combined method — primarily by phone, with a smaller share responding online. The results have been weighted to reflect the demographic makeup of the voting-age population by key socio-demographic characteristics.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.63 percent. The margin is smaller for other parties — for Eesti 200, for example, it is ±0.53 percent.

