Ratings: Reform inches up, SDE and EKRE down

At the start of the new year, support for the Reform Party has increased, while backing for the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has declined.

According to the latest results, Isamaa remains the most popular party, with 28.2 percent support. The Center Party ranked second, with 20.7 percent.

Three parties follow in relatively close succession: the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13.8 percent, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia EKRE with 13.1 percent and the Reform Party with 12.5 percent.

In the previous survey, support for both SDE and EKRE stood at 14.9 percent, while the Reform Party was at 11.2 percent. The drop in support for SDE and EKRE, along with the increase for the Reform Party, marked the most significant changes compared with the previous poll.

Support for Parempoolsed stood at 6.9 percent and Eesti 200 was at 2.1 percent.

The latest aggregate results reflect the polling period from December 1 to January 3, during which 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

Altogether, coalition parties received 14.6 percent support over the four-week survey period, while 75.7 percent of respondents backed parties currently in opposition in the Riigikogu.

Converted into parliamentary seats based on the four-week aggregate, Isamaa would currently receive 32 seats, the Center Party 23, SDE 14, EKRE 13, the Reform Party 13 and Parempoolsed six seats.

EKRE's rating to drops to 9.3 percent in weekly results

While the previous figures reflected the aggregated results over the past four weeks (sample size: 4,000), the most recent weekly results (sample size: 1,000) differ in some cases quite significantly.

Based on the latest weekly data, 31.4 percent supported Isamaa, 19.5 percent backed the Center Party and 13.6 percent supported the Reform Party. This means the Reform Party had moved into third place compared with the four-week average.

Close behind was the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13.1 percent, but EKRE's support dropped to just 9.3 percent in the most recent weekly poll. They were followed by Parempoolsed with 7.2 percent. Support for Eesti 200 stood at 2.6 percent.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, for whom the margin of error was ±1.68 percentage points. The margin is smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.53 percentage points in the case of Eesti 200. This method of calculating party support percentages helps smooth out fluctuations in individual surveys that may result from larger statistical margins of error or short-term events.

Norstat conducted the four weekly surveys between December 1–7, December 8–14, December 15–21 and December 29–January 3. In total, 4,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over responded. To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys were conducted using a mixed methodology — telephone and online polling — with telephone interviews making up the vast majority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!