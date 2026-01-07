X!

Ratings: Reform inches up, SDE and EKRE down

News
EKRE leader Martin Helme's mug in the Riigikogu.
EKRE leader Martin Helme's mug in the Riigikogu. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

At the start of the new year, support for the Reform Party has increased, while backing for the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has declined.

According to the latest results, Isamaa remains the most popular party, with 28.2 percent support. The Center Party ranked second, with 20.7 percent.

Three parties follow in relatively close succession: the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13.8 percent, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia EKRE with 13.1 percent and the Reform Party with 12.5 percent.

In the previous survey, support for both SDE and EKRE stood at 14.9 percent, while the Reform Party was at 11.2 percent. The drop in support for SDE and EKRE, along with the increase for the Reform Party, marked the most significant changes compared with the previous poll.

Support for Parempoolsed stood at 6.9 percent and Eesti 200 was at 2.1 percent.

The latest aggregate results reflect the polling period from December 1 to January 3, during which 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

Altogether, coalition parties received 14.6 percent support over the four-week survey period, while 75.7 percent of respondents backed parties currently in opposition in the Riigikogu.

Converted into parliamentary seats based on the four-week aggregate, Isamaa would currently receive 32 seats, the Center Party 23, SDE 14, EKRE 13, the Reform Party 13 and Parempoolsed six seats.

EKRE's rating to drops to 9.3 percent in weekly results

While the previous figures reflected the aggregated results over the past four weeks (sample size: 4,000), the most recent weekly results (sample size: 1,000) differ in some cases quite significantly.

Based on the latest weekly data, 31.4 percent supported Isamaa, 19.5 percent backed the Center Party and 13.6 percent supported the Reform Party. This means the Reform Party had moved into third place compared with the four-week average.

Close behind was the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13.1 percent, but EKRE's support dropped to just 9.3 percent in the most recent weekly poll. They were followed by Parempoolsed with 7.2 percent. Support for Eesti 200 stood at 2.6 percent.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, for whom the margin of error was ±1.68 percentage points. The margin is smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.53 percentage points in the case of Eesti 200. This method of calculating party support percentages helps smooth out fluctuations in individual surveys that may result from larger statistical margins of error or short-term events.

Norstat conducted the four weekly surveys between December 1–7, December 8–14, December 15–21 and December 29–January 3. In total, 4,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over responded. To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the surveys were conducted using a mixed methodology — telephone and online polling — with telephone interviews making up the vast majority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:59

Ratings: Reform inches up, SDE and EKRE down

06.01

Tartu planning new Emajõgi River port for larger vessels

06.01

Tallinn coalition begins drafting city's 2026 budget

06.01

Minister: Over 90% of Russian-speaking students reaching B1 in Estonian too optimistic

06.01

Estonian international winger Sinjavski signs for Czech side Banik Ostrava

06.01

Over 50 Baltic documentaries to be shown at Paris film festival

06.01

Vanemuine Theater adds 'national' to name in bid to promote its work abroad

06.01

Basketball player Kregor Hermet signs for top French team JDA Dijon

06.01

Estonia to put forward central bank governor for ECB board vice president

06.01

Cold weather means icebreaker needed in Pärnu Bay

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.01

6 hospitalized in Viljandi County after Scottish man drives on wrong side of road

05.01

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental

05.01

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

05.01

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

05.01

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

06.01

Estonia's homeless shelters have vacancies even in recent cold snap

05.01

Initial feedback positive as city takes control of Tallinn snow removal

06.01

Former PM on Venezuela reaction: Estonian foreign policy too boisterous

05.01

Estonia enters its swift era as 2026 bird of the year announced

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo