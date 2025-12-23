X!

Ratings: SDE sees year-end rally in support as Isamaa's falls

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets (left) and Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu.
SDE leader Lauri Läänemets (left) and Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
While Isamaa has seen a recent fall in support, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has seen a rise, according to a freshly released poll.

The survey, conducted by Norstat on behalf of NGO the  Institute for Societal Studies, found Isamaa polled at 27.4 percent, the Center Party at 21.2 percent, while SDE and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) were neck-and-neck with 14.9 percent.

Isamaa's rating is 2.4 percentage points lower than its peak seen immediately after October's local elections. Center's support has stabilized, as has EKRE's, following a post-elections decline. SDE's rating has risen by 2.4 percentage points in the past five weeks.

These four are followed by the coalition Reform Party on 11.2 percent according to Norstat, the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed at 6.2 percent, and Eesti 200, in office with Reform, at 1.7 percent.

Overall the two coalition parties were supported by a total of 12.9 percent of respondents compared with 78.4 percent for the four opposition parties (Isamaa, Center, SDE and EKRE).

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the period November 24 to December 21, during which time 4,001 Estonian citizens of Riigikogu voting age (18 and over) were polled.

Norstat conducts its surveys predominantly over the phone, and also online, and says it weights its sample to various key sociodemographic indicators.

Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support. For instance, in the case of Isamaa, the most-supported party, the claimed error margin is +/-1.67 percent, while for Eesti 200 as the lowest rated party, the margin of error is +/-0.48 percent.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu in 2027.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

