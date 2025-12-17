Social Democrats overtake EKRE in latest Norstat poll

The latest weekly poll by the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat shows the Social Democrats (SDE) have overtaken EKRE to become the third most popular party.

Based on the latest results, 28 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 20.6 percent back the Center Party, 14.8 percent support the Social Democrats (SDE) and 14.6 percent favor the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

According to Norstat's commentary, party support figures remain relatively stable overall. However, the survey shows that support for all parties except the Social Democrats has either remained unchanged or declined slightly.

Trailing the top four are the Reform Party with 11.3 percent support, Parempoolsed with 6.4 percent and Eesti 200 with 1.9 percent. The Estonian Greens are backed by 1.0 percent of respondents, while 1.4 percent support other parties.

Combined support for coalition parties currently stands at 13.2 percent, while 78 percent of respondents back parties in opposition to the government.

The latest aggregate results reflect polling conducted between November 17 and December 14, with Norstat surveys carried out during the periods of November 17–23, November 24–30, December 1–7 and December 8–14.

A total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age participated in the survey. The relative support for parties was calculated excluding respondents who expressed no party preference.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, a mixed-method approach was used — combining phone and online surveys, with phone respondents making up the majority. The results were weighted to reflect the demographic breakdown of Estonia's voting-age population according to key sociodemographic indicators.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest respondent group. In this survey, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, yielding a margin of error of ±1.67 percentage points. For smaller parties such as Eesti 200, the margin of error is lower — ±0.51 percentage points in this case.

--

