X!

Norstat poll: Social Democrats inching upward

News
SDE candidates, leading members and supporters handing over the party's European elections list in 2024..
SDE candidates, leading members and supporters handing over the party's European elections list in 2024.. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Support for the three most popular parties remained largely unchanged, while the Social Democratic Party gained 1.1 percentage points over the past week.

According to the latest results, 29.1 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 20.9 percent back the Center Party and 14.3 percent support the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Isamaa, which holds the lead, is 8.2 percentage points ahead of the second-place Center Party. EKRE, in third place, trails the Center Party by 6.6 points.

Following the top three are the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 13.8 percent, the Reform Party with 10.9 percent, Parempoolsed with 6.9 percent and Eesti 200 with 1.7 percent. SDE's support rose by 1.1 percentage points over the past week.

In total, 12.6 percent of respondents support the coalition parties, while 78.1 percent back parties in opposition in the Riigikogu. Support for the coalition remains very low overall.

Party ratings November 9 to November 30, 2025. Source: Norstat/Institute for Societal Studies

The latest aggregated results reflect the polling period from November 3 to 30, during which 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

The Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and polling firm Norstat Eesti AS present a four-week moving average, meaning the sample includes at least 4,000 respondents. Voters without a party preference are excluded when calculating party support percentages.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this case, Isamaa had the largest share of support (29.1 percent), resulting in a margin of error of ±1.67 percentage points. Margins are smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.47 points for Eesti 200. This method of calculating party support percentages smooths out fluctuations caused by statistical variance or short-term events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Estonia's new car sales fall 64% in November on year

12:35

Enelif Jefimova fastest again to reach European champs 100m breaststroke final

12:08

Estonia urges schools to use less-evaluative behavior assessments

11:45

Center Party announces its four Tallinn deputy mayor candidates

11:33

Estonia does not want to ban young people from social media following EU proposal

10:53

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

10:31

ISS deputy head: Those who've fought against Ukraine must not be allowed into Europe

10:00

Construction permit granted for Tartu Downtown Cultural Center

09:48

Isamaa nominates Riina Solman, Kristjan Järvan as its Tallinn deputy mayors

09:41

Margus Kurm: The Prosecutor's Office should be dissolved

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

02.12

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia up 4.7% on year to November

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

01.12

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Families with kids should think twice about pet rabbits, says rescue founder

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo