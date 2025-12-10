X!

Poll: Isamaa's support falls, SDE's rises

News
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Support for Estonia's most popular party Isamaa has fallen slightly over the last week, while the Social Democrats support has risen.

The latest poll by NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and research firm Norstat Eesti AS shows 28.1 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, which is a drop of 1.7 percent over the last three weeks.

Center follows on 21 percent and EKRE on 14.6 percent; neither rating has changed significantly in recent weeks.

However, the Social Democrats have seen a rise of 1.7 percent to 14.2 percent over the last three weeks.

All four parties are in opposition in the Riigikogu. Isamaa's coalition with the Center Party in Tallinn, which was agreed last week, may have played a role in the party's slight dip in support.

Norstat ratings for four weeks from November 16-December 7, 2025. Source: Norstat/MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute instituut

The coalition parties Reform and Eesti 200 are on 11.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

A total of 13.2 percent of respondents support the coalition parties, while 77.9 percent support opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu. 

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed is backed by 6.5 percent of eligible voters.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job very well or rather well, while 66 percent believe the government is doing its job rather poorly or very poorly.

Support for Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) is 18 percent, while 62 percent think he is not handling the job well.

The most recent aggregate results reflect the survey period from November 10 to December 7, and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.



Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

