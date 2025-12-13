X!

Parempoolsed expanding regional network ahead of next Riigikogu elections

Nikolai Degtjarenko.
Nikolai Degtjarenko. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The nonparliamentary Parempoolsed is building up its regional network ahead of the next Riigikogu elections in 2027, appointing new local leaders in Tallinn, Tartu and beyond.

Appointed head of the party's Lasnamäe chapter in Tallinn was Nikolai Degtjarenko, who joined the party in November.

Degtjarenko was a member of the Center Party for 14 years, and has also run for election with Edgar Savisaar's electoral alliance, the Estonian Greens and, most recently, the Maardu Voice electoral alliance.

This week, the party also elected a new board for its Tartu chapter, choosing Mart Laidmets as chair.

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling told ERR that regional chapter leadership elections are currently underway.

"Last week, all eight chapters in Tallinn were established," she said. Merle Raun, an economist with a strong business background, was elected head of the Mustamäe chapter.

Perling added that the party's other chapter chairs are also highly qualified.

The party chair said Degtjarenko's colorful political background is not a concern, as she expects all new leaders to align with the party's values. She explained that local chapters vet new members to test their worldviews and ensure they're a good fit for the organization.

Ideology, people, growth

The party is focusing on three main priorities. The first is ideology: Perling said the party aims to offer a clear alternative for right-leaning voters, with plans for economic growth, tax reform and broader structural changes to strengthen Estonia.

The second is people. "New members really are joining us every week, and we're very pleased about that," she added.

The third is organizational growth. After October's local elections, Parempoolsed has established new chapters and is preparing to establish additional ones, allowing right-leaning members to join locally.

According to Estonia's centralized Business Register, Parempoolsed currently has 836 members.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

