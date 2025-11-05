Norstat poll: Reform Party rating hits new low point

Support for Isamaa has grown over the past two weeks, while backing for the ruling Reform Party and the coalition overall has hit a record low, a new poll shows.

According to the latest results, 29 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 21.7 percent back the Center Party and 16.4 percent favor the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Isamaa's support has risen by 1.5 percentage points over the past two weeks, while support for the second-place Center Party has grown by 2.1 percentage points over the past three weeks. Support for EKRE, currently in third place, has dropped by 2.1 percentage points in the last two weeks.

They are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 12.5 percent, the Reform Party at 10.6 percent, Parempoolsed at 5.7 percent and Eesti 200 at 2.1 percent.

SDE's support has increased by 1.3 percentage points in the past three weeks. Support for the Reform Party has dropped by 1.4 percentage points in the last two weeks, marking its lowest level ever recorded in Norstat's party preference polling.

In total, 12.7 percent of respondents support the coalition parties, while 79.6 percent back opposition parties represented in the Riigikogu. The coalition's combined support is also at its lowest level ever recorded by Norstat.

Support for coalition parties 2020-2025 under the governments of Jüri Ratas, Kaja Kallas and Kristen Michal. Source: Norstat/NGO Institute for Societal Studies

The weekly survey on party preferences is conducted by pollster Norstat in cooperation with the NGO Institute for Societal Studies. The most recent aggregated results reflect the period from October 6 to November 2, based on responses from 4,000 eligible Estonian voters. The results presented focus on a four-week aggregate.

Each weekly sample includes 1,000 respondents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!