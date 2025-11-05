X!

Urmet Kook: Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister

Opinion
Urmet Kook.
Urmet Kook. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

Even if Kristen Michal's goal was to land a blow on his main political rival, labeling a quarter of Estonia's population as untrustworthy is irresponsible coming from a prime minister, journalist Urmet Kook argues.

I'm far from being a fan of the Center Party and Isamaa's new coalition deal in the capital. On the contrary, just looking at the points they outlined in their joint statement on Tuesday, such as the promise to ensure "peace of mind" for officials within the city system or what the statement doesn't mention at all (for example, not a single word about a modern urban environment), it's pretty clear where the new city government is headed.

So it's understandable, on a human level, that representatives of the trio rejected by Isamaa are making bitter statements or that Isamaa's main political rivals see this as a chance to try to shift the political momentum of the last couple of years. After all, Kantar Emor's polls have shown Isamaa as the most popular party — without having to do much — for nearly two years, since November 2023. Naturally, that irritates people and breeds jealousy.

But there's a line of dignity and, above all, responsibility.

The prime minister, or in this context, it's more accurate to say the Reform Party's chairman, Kristen Michal has been especially active on social media in recent days. His latest post shared a fake campaign ad: "Dear voter! Thank you for your trust! ИСAMAA."

Bringing ethnicity into this is foolish and irresponsible. Especially in the current security environment. What does such a statement really say? It suggests that a quarter of Estonia's population — and 40 percent of Tallinn's residents — are, in the prime minister's eyes, disloyal or at the very least untrustworthy.

That might be how the desperate leader of the fifth-most-popular party behaves, but not the prime minister of Estonia. Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

13:37

Tallinn mayor's ice hockey ads ruled illegal donation

13:14

Tartu officials and residents voice concerns over incoming Swedish prisoners

12:58

Businessman: I would not accept an offer to be mayor of Tallinn today

12:32

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

11:55

Urmet Kook: Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister

11:19

Major businessman Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp turnover falls abruptly in 2024

10:43

Norstat poll: Reform Party rating hits new low point

10:03

Auditor General: Estonian state has more ambitions than it has resources

09:27

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

07:55

Pro-Kremlin propagandist Oleg Bessedin detained by ISS

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

04.11

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

04.11

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

04.11

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

04.11

Tpilet and Cargobus operator to close branches in four Estonian cities

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

04.11

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo