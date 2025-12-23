X!

Estonia's right wing parties see biggest rise in members in 2025

The Riigikogu's main chamber.
The Riigikogu's main chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The right wing political parties in Estonia have benefited the most from new members this year, while most other parties have seen a net loss in membership.

Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have seen more people join than any other parties, according to data from the Commercial Register, while membership of the Reform Party has fallen the most.

EKRE has largest number of joiners

A total of 902 people joined EKRE in 2025, and the party had 9,256 members as of Tuesday, up from 8,823 members this time last year. This means a net gain of 433 people on the year, around a 5-percent rise, factoring in those who have left the party too. At 469, the figure for leavers is the highest for any party too.

The previous year, 2024, had seen a larger exodus of EKRE members, partly due to the formation of a rival party, the ERK.

Isamaa saw the second highest number of new joiners at 448 in 2025. The party's membership rose by 264 on year, to 7,266 as of Tuesday this week (up 4 percent), meaning 184 were deleted from party lists for all reasons.

Reform membership falls

The other major parties have seen a fall in membership. As noted, Reform saw the largest number of leavers in absolute terms, 524 on year to December 2025, leaving Reform with 9,080 registered members. Since 65 people joined Reform this year, the party saw a net loss of 459 members, or around 5 percent.

Reform's partner in office, Eesti 200, attracted 20 new members this year, but lost 129, giving a net loss of 109. Since the party only has 648 members now, proportionately the loss is higher at around 14 percent.

The other two opposition parties, Center and the Social Democrats (SDE) also saw a fall in membership.

Center saw a net loss of 313 members (509 struck off the list, with 196 new members joining), though it remains Estonia's largest political party by membership, at 11,814 as of the time of writing.

SDE's membership fell by 124, a fall of nearly 3 percent on the 4,679 members it had a year ago. The party now has 4,555 registered members. 114 joined this year and 238 were removed from the lists.

Parempoolsed also saw rise in membership

The third right-wing party in Estonia, Parempoolsed (the name literally translates as "right wingers," referring mainly to economic policy), attracted 180 new members and lost 51, giving a net gain of 129 members. The party, formed in 2022, now has 129 members. Parempoolsed has no Riigikogu seats, though it won its first local elections seats in its own right in October this year.

The Estonian Greens now has a total of 725 members after four joined this year; the reconstituted Free Party (Vabaerakond) attracted seven new members this year and now has 558. The party had held eight seats in the XIII Riigikogu (2015-2019).

ERK, formed around a nucleus of disaffected ex-EKRE members, has 527 members enrolled as of December 2025. It attracted 112 new members this year.

The two pro-Kremlin parties, KOOS/Vmeste (749 members) and the Estonian Left Alliance (formerly the EÜVP, with 506 members) attracted new members too. In the case of KOOS, 32 people joined, though it is not clear from Commercial Register data exactly how many joined the Estonian Left Alliance.

--

Editor: Valner Vaino, Andrew Whyte

