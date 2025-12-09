Tallinn mayor: I've not done business with Isamaa sponsor Parvel Pruunsild

Former mayor, city council member Jevgeni Ossinovski of the Social Democratic Party asked newly elected Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp during a council session whether he had any business ties with [major Isamaa donor currently being investigated for making possibly illicit donations to the party] Parvel Pruunsild in the 1990s during the Liivimaa Lombard era, and if so, what those entailed.

"You've said that you were university classmates with this individual (Pruunsild – ed.), which is entirely understandable and not in question. But certain journalists are whispering that in the 1990s, you had closer business dealings with Mr. Pruunsild. I'm giving you a chance to respond to that," Ossinovski said.

Raudsepp confirmed that he and Pruunsild had been classmates. He explained that the finance and credit program at the University of Tartu's Faculty of Economics had, over the decades, produced numerous ministers, including ministers of finance and prime ministers, as well as governors of the Bank of Estonia and prominent business leaders.

"I enrolled at the University of Tartu in 1988. If I had enrolled a year later, you'd be asking something like, 'Mr. Raudsepp, you were classmates with Andres Sutt and Tarmo Jüristo — what can you say about that?' I have had no joint business ventures whatsoever with Parvel Pruunsild. Never. I've never been involved with him in any investments or business activities — not as a co-owner, not in any capacity. We were just classmates."

Another Social Democratic councilor, Maris Sild, inquired about Raudsepp's view on statements made by his fellow party member Kris Kärner, following his recent decision to join Isamaa.

"The Tallinn City Council has started off on a much more civil note than in Tartu. One notable councilor there is your party colleague Kris Kärner. I'm a Social Democrat, which means I'm one of the people Kris Kärner has publicly called to be lined up against a wall. That call has apparently inspired some young people to threaten, for example, their Social Democratic teachers. What's your ethical stance on this? Do you think such remarks are appropriate within the Isamaa party?" Sild asked.

Raudsepp responded that he was not familiar with the details of what had taken place in Tartu and did not know the context behind specific remarks.

"Is it really as it seems or could it be that we've misunderstood something? I'd like to tell you this: if anyone tries to line you up against a wall, I'll come too — and I'll stand in front of you," Raudsepp promised.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!