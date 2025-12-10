Isamaa asks Prosecutor's Office to drop prohibited donation criminal case

Isamaa plans to apply to the Prosecutor's Office to terminate the criminal proceedings against the party after an analysis by legal experts said the allegation is unfounded.

According to the suspicion filed by the Prosecutor's Office, Isamaa received prohibited donations totaling approximately €330,000, of which €110,000 was accepted by the party.

Isamaa commissioned six legal analyses to assess the suspicion filed against the political party. At a press conference on Wednesday morning, senior members presented the analysis and announced they would file a request to end the criminal case.

The party's Secretary General, Andres Metsoja, said: "The constitutional and criminal law conclusion of the experts is unequivocal—there is no basis whatsoever for criminal proceedings against the party or its members. In the interest of transparency, we will make the expert opinions available to the public and the Prosecutor's Office."

The analysis was prepared by sworn attorney and former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks, attorney Katariina Kuum, sworn attorney Leon Glikman, sworn attorney and former Chief State Prosecutor Steven-Hristo Evestus, jurist and former Chief State Prosecutor Margus Kurm, guest professor of public law and legal theory at Tallinn University Madis Ernits, sworn attorney Erki Kergandberg, sworn attorney Silver Reinsaar, and jurist and University of Tartu criminal law lecturer Kaie Proode.

Jaanus Tehver, the sworn attorney representing Isamaa, said the suspicion is "absurd."

"Based on the analyses commissioned by the party, we are submitting an official request to the Prosecutor's Office to terminate the case, as there is no basis for criminal proceedings," Tehver said.

