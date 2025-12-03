X!

Central Criminal Police bring criminal suspicion against Isamaa politician

News
Mart Maastik (Isamaa).
Mart Maastik (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Central Criminal Police have filed a criminal suspicion against Riigikogu member Mart Maastik in connection with a donation made to the Isamaa political party.

Mart Maastik, a member of the Isamaa party, told ERR that the Central Criminal Police have accused him of making a prohibited donation as a private individual and of accepting a prohibited donation in his capacity as a representative of the legal entity NGO Isamaalised.

"If you've seen the film "Dead Mountaineer's Hotel," there's a character named Hinckus. He walks into the room and says, 'Imagine that, I turned myself in.' That's exactly what this whole accusation feels like," Maastik said.

Maastik was questioned by the Central Criminal Police on Wednesday.

"I told the investigator the same thing — that this NGO was founded to promote and defend the three core principles written into the preamble of the Estonian Constitution: the preservation of patriotic values such as language, culture and the nation-state. And now we're being accused of, as private individuals, putting money into this NGO and carrying out awareness efforts to promote patriotic views more broadly," Maastik said.

Maastik described the situation as schizophrenic.

"I use my own legally earned money to support an NGO, then engage with that NGO to promote patriotic values and publicize them — at the same time, as a member of that organization, I'm supposedly also accepting the donation myself. Where's the logic in that?" Maastik said.

"Our state resources are being spent on politically manufactured processes. This is like Kafka's "The Trial" playing out. It's a very dangerous trend for Estonian democracy if this continues," he added.

The Central Criminal Police began questioning suspects last week in a criminal case investigating whether prohibited donations were made to the Isamaa party.

According to the suspicion, a total of approximately €330,000 in prohibited donations was made to Isamaa, of which the party accepted €110,000.

Isamaa party members Tõnis Palts and Parvel Pruunsild confirmed last Tuesday that they had been formally suspected of making prohibited donations to the party.

The case concerns the period in 2021 when Helir-Valdor Seeder and Lavly Perling were both running for party chair. Perling and her supporters had formed an internal faction called Parempoolsed (The Right-Wingers), while Seeder's more ardent backers rallied behind the NGO Isamaalised. That NGO was actively supported by Parvel Pruunsild, who has been a member of Isamaa since October 28, 1999. Palts served as Isamaalised's executive director.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

19:50

Elering planning undersea power cable near Muhu

19:40

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina eases into round 2 in Antalya

19:30

New Tartu exhibition turns spotlight on materials used to create art

18:50

Watch live: Global Estonian virtual forum takes place this Friday

18:12

Minister: EU decision on Russian frozen assets to aid Ukraine a 'breakthrough'

17:40

Gallery: New exhibition reveals inner world of Estonian poet Juhan Liiv

16:24

Gallery: Windows in Väätsa dressed up for Christmas again

15:53

Prime Minister: EDF members who served abroad are military's 'gold standard'

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

13:40

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

02.12

Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

02.12

New Skoda trains will not be running between Tallinn and Tartu any time soon

15:33

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

02.12

Reform Party votes against free kindergarten across Estonia

02.12

Tallinn City Council elects Mihhail Kõlvart as chair

02.12

Baltics and Denmark sign new deal for joint medicine purchases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo