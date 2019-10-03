ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Complaints to Estonian Language Inspectorate on the rise
Complaints to Estonian Language Inspectorate on the rise Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

More than half of Estonian citizens are opposed to easing language skills requirements for service staff, including waiters, taxi drivers and food couriers, the results of a recent survey show.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituud), found that 63 percent of respondents would not be in favor of relaxing requirements.

Current the law states that customer-facing employees should have Estonian skills at B1 level in the Common European Framework (CEF).

A gradation of answers was possible: "Yes," "Preferably, yes," "Preferably, no," "No," and "Cannot say."

Sixty-three percent answered "No" or "Preferably, no" and 29 percent "Yes" or "Preferably, yes." Eight percent answered "Cannot say."

The figure answering no rose for native Estonian-speakers, with 70 percent opposed and 24 per cent in favor of loosening language requirements.

Among native Russian-speakers, 37 percent were against making language requirements easier, compared with 52 percent in support, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

In September, culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said that the situation with service staff and Estonian had become intolerable.

Speaking on ERR's Vikerraadio, Lukas said that a situation where Estonians have to use a language other than Estonian for simple services such as taxis or ordering food had gotten out-of-hand. He urged all those concerned to approach the Language Inspectorate (Keeleinspektsioon ) on the matter, adding that the authorities options for putting things in order might be widened.

The language inspectorate has been known to pounce at customer-facing businesses, such as kiosks and hostels, giving recommendations and checking back later to see if changes have been implemented.

Past complaints have also noted in some cases even insufficient English skills to deal with customers adequately.

Others argue that food courier services like Wolt and the similarly-named Bolt (also a taxi and scooter hire company) do not necessitate much conversation in any language, given the service is used via an app, as well as noting the broader economic realities in plugging labor shortages.

The issue is also likely to vary by region. In Tallinn and Tartu, online food ordering services, taxis etc. are much more widespread than elsewhere; many towns in Estonia's easternmost county, Ida-Viru County, have native Russian-speaking majorities.

The survey was conducted by Norstat between September 25 and September 30, polling 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over and using both telephone and online surveys. 

Sample data was weighted relative to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics, it is reported.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tõnis lukasestonian language lawlanguage inspectoratecefservice sector in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
02.10

Järvik not seen any evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

02.10

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

02.10

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

02.10

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

02.10

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

what the papers say
Business
30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:26

Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

09:58

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff

09:14

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea

08:24

Sixty-one people staying at Estonia's two asylum seekers centers

02.10

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

02.10

Hääl: No tools for hitting climate targets

02.10

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus

02.10

What the papers say: Drinking responsibly, Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

02.10

Businessman linked to former EKRE member rejects irregular dealings charges

02.10

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

02.10

Finance minister: True beneficiaries register not working

02.10

Estonian government to greenlight shale oil pre-refinery

02.10

Helme: Ukrainian agency workforce must face 'systematic scrutiny'

02.10

Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case

02.10

Estonian and Italian defense forces meet to promote military cooperation

02.10

Järvik not seen any evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

02.10

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

02.10

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

02.10

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

02.10

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: