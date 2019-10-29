Poll: Support for EU membership at 74 percent

Around three quarters of Estonian citizens polled said they would currently vote "remain" were a referendum on European Union membership to be held right now, according to a survey.

The survey, carried out by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE), saw 74 percent of those polled voting in favor of continued EU membership, compared with 16 percent who would oppose. Ten percent said they had no stance on the matter.

The breakdown showed an even higher degree of support among younger respondents, Tallinn residents and those with higher education, according to BNS, while the figure was lower among non-graduates, non-ethnic Estonians and lower income brackets, the survey found.

The breakdown for parties brought greater support from Social Democratic Party, Reform Party and Isamaa voters. Among voters of the Eurosceptic Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), support for remaining in the EU was lower, but still over half, at 54 percent, according to BNS.

"As the EU has overcome several crises in the last few years, Estonian citizens' support for our state's membership of the union is surprisingly strong," Kaljurand said of the results.

"It is gratifying to note that the persistent attacks on the EU by Kremlin propaganda channels and EKRE have failed to diminish this support," she continued.

"The survey indicates that Estonian citizens consider the EU to be necessary for our country; their expectations must not be failed. The task of Estonia's representatives in the EU is to work to ensure that the union gets stronger and able to better protect the interests of its citizens," Kaljurand said.

The Turu-uuringute poll canvassed 1,039 people over the time period Oct. 3-13. Just over 800 respondents were of voting age, BNS said.

