ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
€100 bill.
€100 bill. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

European Commission data shows that last year Estonia paid €210.2 million to the European Union budget and received €759.4 million. As a result, Estonia received €500 million more than it paid into the budget, ERR reported on Friday.

Although Estonia's contributions to the European Union's budget will increase each year as the country's wealth grows, Estonia will continue to receive more from the European Union in the next budget period than it will pay in. The budget for 2021-2027 is currently being discussed by the EU.

Erik Marksoo, an adviser to the fiscal policy department at the Ministry of Finance, told ERR that disbursements to countries vary from year to year and depend on the stage of implementation of the budget program. 

There are fewer disbursements during the planning phase of the Structural Funds, more disbursements towards the end of the program. 

"When the 2014-2020 budget period was agreed, under this agreement, Estonia received €4 of European taxpayers' money for every €1 it contributed," Marksoo said.

"In the next budget period, 2021-2027, Estonia's net position will worsen, and instead of €4, Estonia will probably end up with less than €3 for every euro paid in. But certainly, Estonia will not become a net contributor in the next period," Marksoo said.

Being a net contributor means paying more money into the budget than you receive back. As a comparison with Estonia, ERR reported that Finland pays €580 million more in the common budget than they received back.

Most of Estonia's disbursements are made in structural funds and to agricultural policy. For example, the Cohesion Fund payments to Estonia last year amounted to €375.2 million, agricultural payments €122.6 million and rural development payments to €128 million. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:58

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

15:22

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

14:56

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

14:28

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

14:04

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

13:31

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

13:04

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

12:28

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

11:31

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

10:53

Tänak should clinch WRC title in Catalunya, says Toyota team boss

10:15

Judges protest justice ministry court information inspection

09:23

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018

09:16

Estonia supports UK's request for Brexit withdrawal extension

08:39

Luik: Turkey's actions in Syria could bring more refugees to Europe

24.10

Riigikogu speaker criticizes Russia PACE voting rights restoration Updated

24.10

Court orders government to respond on MS Estonia investigation application

24.10

Estonia's first KFC restaurant opens to confusion

24.10

Swedbank: Labor cost rise puts industry in vulnerable position

24.10

US Embassy confirms B52 flew over Tallinn Wednesday

24.10

What the papers say: Tartu's free bus route, Soodoma renamed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: