Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

The government at its Thursday Cabinet meeting endorsed Estonia's priorities in the European Union's policy for the next two years.

The priorities will serve as a basis for ministers and officials when it comes to shaping and implementing Estonia's policy in the EU.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that it's in Estonia's interests that the EU should be uniform and have influence in the world.

"We must make an effort together with other member states to address the strengthening of security and climate-friendliness," Ratas said. "We also need to pay attention to developing Europe's technological capabilities and the digital society."

Above all, he stressed, the EU needs to focus on its people to ensure that they will all have an even better life in Europe.

"Our most important short-term goal is to reach an agreement in terms of the EU's forward-looking long-term budget," the head of state said. "Estonia's priority is that Europe is strong in the area of security and that it works in close cooperation with NATO and its transatlantic allies."

Estonia also supports the achievement of the EU's shared climate neutrality goal by 2050. "It definitely has to be carried out in a fair manner, which takes into account the specific characteristics of member states," he noted.

Ratas also highlighted the importance of the European single market.

"It is in Estonia's interests that our people and entrepreneurs should be able to act freely and without limitations in the joint market with 500 million customers," he said. "I would also like to emphasize that the EU's area without internal borders and the free movement of people is one of Europe's most important achievements. It serves our shared interests that it should continue to function without problems in the future as well."

Estonia's priorities concern citizens and the protections of their rights and freedoms, the future of the European economy, and climate issues, as well as energy, transport, health and social affairs, foreign policy, and defense cooperation.

