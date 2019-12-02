ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EU Affairs Committee in Helsinki to discuss new EU action plan, climate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
ELAK chairwoman Anneli Ott (Centre) at COSAC in Helsinki.
ELAK chairwoman Anneli Ott (Centre) at COSAC in Helsinki. Source: Eduskunta
News

Members of the European Union Affairs Committee (ELAK) of the Riigikogu are participating in the plenary meeting of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC) in Helsinki on Monday.

ELAK chairwoman Anneli Ott (Centre) said that the newly appointed European Commission has set a climate-neutral Europe by 2050 as one of its clear political goals, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"The European Parliament has declared a climate emergency, and it's certainly not possible to avoid climate issues," Ott said. "But as [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen pointed out in her speech, the transition toward climate neutrality has to be just and inclusive — or it will not happen at all."

Committee deputy chairwoman Riina Sikkut (SDE) emphasized that the new Commission has also adopted strengthening Europe's global position and innovation in digital technology as its targets.

"Europe must own key technologies itself and not import them," Sikkut said. "If we do not control data and technologies and the ways they are used, then it won't be possible to achieve top-level technological innovation ambitions."

Monday's COSAC agenda includes the Finnish presidency of the Council of the EU, promotion of the rule of law and fundamental rights in the EU, and discussion on the main objectives of the new European Commission. The last panel will open with a speech by Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic. Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will also provide an overview of the achievements of the Finnish EU presidency.

The COSAC plenary assembly on Tuesday will focus on the European climate strategy. The debate will be opened with presentations from climate specialists, after which member states' delegations will discuss how climate and energy policy could launch a new era in the European economy. EU Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier will also deliver a speech.

Other participants in the plenary meeting of COSAC in Helsinki on Monday and Tuesday are Tarmo Kruusimäe (Isamaa) and Oudekki Loone (Centre).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogueuropean union affairs committee
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:38

No listeria bacteria found in Rimi's central kitchen

15:04

November 2 degrees warmer than average

14:31

Sildam: Neither officials nor politicians can run the country by themselves

14:05

Aller promises to keep initiative to help families move to countryside

13:37

Coop Pank IPO raises €37.9 million

13:09

Estonia to buy new embassy building in Latvia

12:42

EU Affairs Committee in Helsinki to discuss new EU action plan, climate

12:08

Estonian-language schools in Ida-Viru County seeking additional funding

11:35

Study: Estonian pensioners are among the poorest in OECD countries

11:01

Arvo Aller to ERR: My first goal will be to restore peace at work

10:40

Estonia to pay additional €200,000 into NATO budget

10:09

Minister of Finance says alcohol tax cuts increased economic growth

09:35

Hando Runnel wins Contribution to Estonian National Identity award

09:04

Paper: Border fence broken by trees in October storm

08:44

Gallery: First Advent candles lit in Estonia

08:22

Hunt's Colts throw away home lead over Titans to slip to third in division

01.12

Western Estonian islands, ministry opt to order new ferry

01.12

Winter tires mandatory beginning Dec. 1

01.12

Baltic leaders: EU budget must help reach climate neutrality

01.12

October rail freight carriage down 17.7 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: