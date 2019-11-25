Gallery: Finnish parliament speaker meets with Riigikogu president

On a visit to Estonia on Monday, Speaker of the Eduskunta (Parliament of Finland) Matti Vanhanen met with President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), with whom he discussed matters related to the Finnish presidency of the Council of the EU, the activities of both countries' parliaments as well as cooperation between the two.

Põlluaas and Vanhanen acknowledged that relations between Estonia and Finland were excellent, with mutual understanding prevailing between the two countries, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Vanhanen emphasized that he considered it important to pay his first foreign visits after assuming the office of speaker to the neighboring countries of Sweden and Estonia.

During the remaining month of its presidency of the Council of the EU, Finland's focus will be on the Council achieving a political consensus on the EU budget, he said.

The two speakers discussed the activities and organization of work of their respective parliaments, focusing on the work of committees and how topical issues were addressed. Ideas were also exchanged on security as well as defense- and budget-related matters.

Põlluaas and Vanhanen welcomed cooperation between the two neighboring countries' parliaments, which has been particularly fruitful at the committee level.

"Cooperation with the Defence Committee of the Eduskunta has been particularly successful; it has continued uninterrupted since 1993," Põlluaas highlighted, adding that meetings take place every year both in Finland and Estonia and that this is the longest stretch of international cooperation with committees of the Riigikogu since the restoration of Estonian independence in 1991.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu also holds regular annual meetings with their colleagues from the Eduskunta.

Monday's meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Enn Eesmaa (Centre), Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee Sven Sester (Isamaa), and European Union Affairs Committee and Legal Affairs Committee member Urve Tiidus (Reform).

