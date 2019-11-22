ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Speaker of the Eduskunta (Parliament of Finland) Matti Vanhanen.
Source: Mikko Koski/Yle
Speaker of the Eduskunta (Parliament of Finland) Matti Vanhanen is to visit Estonia next Monday, Nov. 25.

During his visit, Vanhanen is scheduled to meet that morning with President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and then President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.

At noon, the Finnish speaker will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at Stenbock House.

That afternoon, Põlluaas will join Vanhanen in laying a wreath at the Monument to the Soldiers of Finnish Infantry Regiment 200 at Tallinn's Metsakalmistu Cemetery.

Matti Vanhanen has served as speaker of the Eduskunta since this June.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

finlandforeign visitsmatti vanhanen
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
