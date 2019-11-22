Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

Speaker of the Eduskunta (Parliament of Finland) Matti Vanhanen is to visit Estonia next Monday, Nov. 25.

During his visit, Vanhanen is scheduled to meet that morning with President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and then President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.

At noon, the Finnish speaker will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at Stenbock House.

That afternoon, Põlluaas will join Vanhanen in laying a wreath at the Monument to the Soldiers of Finnish Infantry Regiment 200 at Tallinn's Metsakalmistu Cemetery.

Matti Vanhanen has served as speaker of the Eduskunta since this June.

