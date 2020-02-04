Language Inspectorate issue warnings to traders at Baltic Station Market

At the beginning of February, the Language Inspectorate (Keeleinspektsioon) issued a warning to three traders at Tallinn's Baltic Station Market who used foreign language advertising or public information in their premises without adding information in Estonian.

On February 3, the Language Inspectorate sent a letter to OÜ Rino Teenused as it discovered a violation of the language law in public information on "Vorstiabi" meat products at the market.

"There is a foreign language advert at the entrance to the point of sale reading: A BALANCED DIET IS A SAUSAGE IN EACH HAND, there is an English language advert in the shop window: THE SAUSAGE HAS LANDED! OPEN TO PUBLIC …" head director of the Language Inspectorate Ilmar Tomusk wrote in the warning. He said corresponding information in Estonian should be added.

The sign in English outside Vorstibi. Autor/allikas: Keeleinspektsioon

On February 4, the owner of a Chinese restaurant operating in the market, China Pada OÜ, received a warning for violating the requirements of the Language Act.

"At the entrance, on the wall [written] in a foreign language, there are adverts saying: HAN'S NEW RESTAURANT BY NUFACE HEAD CHEF YANG HAN WAITS YOU TO DISCOVER NEW TASTES OF SICHUAN CUISINE ... CUISINE ... CHINESE PARTY, WE HELP YOU TO THROW UNIQUE & MEMORABLE PERSONAL OR BUSINESS PARTY, CHRISTMAS PARTY… , there is also an English advertising sign on the restaurant counter reading: CHINESE DUMPLING MAKING COURSE … there is no information in Estonian," Tomusk wrote and said information in a foreign language should be added in Estonian.

The same day, a letter was sent to FIE Lyudmila Antonova, who owns a haircare store on at the market, for violating the language law.

"On the external walls are foreign language ads: INTENSE COLOR 100% СТОЙКАЯ КРЕМ КРАСКА ДЛЯ ВОЛОС, К РАСОТА И ЗДОРОВЬЕ ВАШИХ ВОЛОС, КАРТА ОТТЕНКОВ ... , Estonian-language information available," the Language Inspectorate complained.

The store was also informed public information should be accompanied by information in Estonian, with the Estonian text being of the highest priority and not being less visible than the text in a foreign language.

The Language Inspectorate said information should also be available in Estonian. Source: Language Inspectorate

