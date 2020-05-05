Inspectorate: Regional Jet's Xfly website violates the Language Act

The Language Inspectorate (Keeleinspektsioon) has issued a warning to Nordica's subsidiary Regional Jet, because the website of its new brand Xfly is visible only in English.

Head director of the Language Inspectorate Ilmar Tomusk wrote to Regional Jet board member Jan Olof Palmer that the Language Inspectorate found a violation of the Language Act on Xfly's website, visible only in English with no Estonian version.

The Language Inspectorate found similar violations of the Language Act on the websites of PANAVIATIC AS, DIAMOND SKY OÜ, and NyxAir OÜ.

As laid down in Article 16 of the Language Act, if the agencies, companies, non-profit associations and foundations and sole proprietors which are registered in Estonia have a web page in a foreign language which is directed to the public, it shall include at least a summary in Estonian about its field of activity or the goods and services offered.

"Adding information in Estonian is necessary for ensuring the language rights of Estonian residents. The Language Inspectorate wants to cooperate with all parties in order to make information in Estonian accessible to all," Tomusk said.

The Language Inspectorate has asked Regional Jet, PANAVIATIC AS, DIAMOND SKY OÜ and NyxAir OÜ to report about measures introduced in writing at the latest on September 14.

Regional Jet was created in 2015 and operates regional flights for other airlines. The company will adopt the Xfly brand for in-house use, but will retain the legal name of Regional Jet OÜ.

