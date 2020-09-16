Xfly to start Tallinn-Stockholm flights later this month

State-owned airline Nordica subsidiary Xfly is to start regular flights between Tallinn and Stockholm.

The service is scheduled to start on September 28 and will code-share with Scandinavian airline SAS.

Initially, flights will be on work days, once per day, the company says.

Xfly does not sell tickets itself, but instead provides air services to other carriers, and since 2016 has served routes operated by Polish airline LOT and other European companies, in addition to Nordica and SAS.

Sweden's reported 14-day coronavirus rate was 22.7 per 100,000 inhabitants as of last Friday, below the 25 per 100,000 ceiling beyond which the Ministry of Economic Affairs and communications forbids direct flight links to and from Estonia.

