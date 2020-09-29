news

Nordica chair: 2020 deficit will be lower than €23 million forecast by EU ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Nordica board chair Erki Urva.
Nordica board chair Erki Urva. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Board chair of troubled state-owned airline Nordica, Erki Urva, says that forecasts the carrier will be in the red to the tune of €23 million at the end of 2020 are based on outdated information, and the real situation will be better at year-end.

As reported by ERR News, a summary of the permit issued by the European Commission giving the go-ahead to a €30-million bailout for Nordica from the Estonian state, reported that the airline was facing bankruptcy and will have made a loss of €23 million by year-end.

Erki Urva says that this forecast was based on figures in spring, during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic which grounded the majority of flights to and from Tallinn Airport, and in fact the company should end the year with a smaller deficit than that.

"It's a very difficult time for all airlines to see what's going on here. If it has just been stated that about 10 percent of Tallinn [Airport]'s volumes have remained the same as last year, and if the average load factor is below 50 percent, then everyone is burning money In Tallinn," Urva told ERR Monday.

The state aid permission came with strings attached by the commission, including €22 million of the bailout having to be made up of a share capital increase to be completed by June 2021, the remaining €8 million to be a loan to be drawn down by year end, and a freeze on executive remuneration to 2019 levels, and has not actually been granted yet.

The share capital increase must be completed by June next year and the loan drawn down by the end of this year.

Urva said that Nordica very much hoped the cabinet would discuss the measure at its regular Thursday meeting this week.

"We are still coming along very nicely now. Companies have made very big changes in their operations, we have frantically cut costs and reduced our cost base as much as possible, we have preferential terms agreed with various subcontractors when it comes to aircraft leasing and so on, so the cost base has been greatly reduced," Urva went on.

Nordica does not own any of the planes it operates. It focuses on running smaller planes such as ATR 72-600 turboprops, and Bombardier CRJ900s, and also has a subsidiary, Regional Jet/Xfly, which operate other airlines flights for them, including domestic routes in Sweden.

Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ahti Kuningas, agreed that Nordica was in good shape compared with some other airlines, which he said was vindication of its business model, noting that the €30-million bailout was small compared with that obtained by other European carriers.

"If we look at other [airline] companies, how much money has been granted - six billion to Lufthansa, €200 million to [Latvian carrier] airBaltic last year and €300 million this year, we are asking for €30 million to cover Nordica's hole, which is of a different order of magnitude than many commercial companies," Kuningas said.

Sven Sester (Isamaa), chair of the Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee and a former finance minister, said, however, Nordica is still likely to be tens of millions in the red.

"In and of themselves, these earlier business plans are a thing of the past. This year is still going to bring a very large deficit. This is inevitable, and it will not be very surprising," Sester said.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

TalTech engineers doubt MS Estonia sank due to submarine collision

12:01

Ministry advisor: New MS Estonia investigation should definitely go ahead

11:55

Estonia's first Ambassador at Large for Human Rights takes office

11:50

Government agrees to lift coronavirus limit for direct flights to Estonia

11:28

'Car-free Avenue' revived economy, attracted people to Tartu

11:07

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:52

Second wave of coronavirus has brought more work to ambulance crews

10:22

Scientist: Estonia is in starting phase of second COVID-19 wave

09:56

Nordica chair: 2020 deficit will be lower than €23 million forecast by EU

09:24

AK: Those close to victims of ferry disaster want to know the truth

08:58

Ansip: MS Estonia hole discovery cause enough for new sinking investigation

08:29

Aggregated ratings: Reform remains top in public support

28.09

Health Board: Despite rise in coronavirus cases, situation under control

28.09

Hospital chairman: The virus coming to the hospital was like a bad dream

28.09

Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

28.09

Court: Members of ERJK don't need to be independent from their party

28.09

Ski coaches see lack of snow as larger problem than doping

28.09

Estonia joins EU cooperation framework on quantum communication

28.09

Aab: Development of Ida-Viru County requires reorganization of industry

28.09

HOIA downloaded by almost 145,000 people

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: