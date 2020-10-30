airBaltic to fly from Tallinn to new Berlin airport from next month

Latvian carrier airBaltic is soon to start direct flights between Tallinn and a new Berlin airport, replacing the current route to Berlin Tegel.

The flights will connect with the new Berlin Brandeburg Airport starting November 11, with flights to Berlin Tegel ending on November 7, the airline says.

Flights from Riga will start landing at Berlin Brandenburg from November 8.

Terminal 1 of the new airport is to officially open Saturday.

airBaltic also plans to offer flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Riga, Salzburg and Stockholm over winter, following disruptions in connections caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying regulations.

The airline says that its aircraft are all equipped with facemasks and disinfectant wipes for passengers, and strongly advises passengers to check local regulations in destination countries on official websites or with their foreign missions, as soaring rates lead to frequent changes in the rules.

Tallinn Airport's site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!