news

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport.
AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

From Monday, October 5, state-owned Latvian airline airBaltic is to restart direct flights between Tallinn and Brussels again, the first such services in over six months.

Tallinn Airport communications specialist Jane Kallaste told ERR Monday that starting the same day, direct flights between The two countries would recommence.

The flights are the first on that route since March 16, a few days after the government in Estonia declared a coronavirus emergency situation, and follow a change to the basis on which direct flights are permitted, which saw the majority of European countries become eligible for direct flight links almost overnight, whereas nearly all of them had previously been closed for direct flights.

The flights will depart three times a week: Once per day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Under the old regime, direct flights were off between Tallinn or Estonia and countries with more than 25 reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, over the preceding 14 days, which meant not only that nearly all European countries were closed to flight links, but also that direct flights to countries with lower coronavirus rates than Estonia's were also forbidden, on that basis.

Since Monday, the ceiling is now no-higher than double the European average COVID-19 14-day rate per 100,000 - at the time of writing, slightly under 200 per 100,000. Estonia's rate on Friday stood at 51.02.

Direct flights to Riga, Vilnius, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm, London, Edinburgh, Warsaw and Vienna are also currently available at Tallinn Airport, in addition to domestic flights within Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

16:51

Kihnu island residents unhappy with changes in ferry traffic regulations

16:12

Consumer rights group suing Turkish Airlines over flight delay compensation

15:53

Social minister sees Tallinn Hospital 2026 completion as realistic

15:21

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March

14:56

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year

14:43

Coronavirus round-up: September 28 - October 4 Updated

14:26

Festival organizers: Digital festival can't fully replace regular events

14:09

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy Updated

13:42

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

12:47

Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

12:39

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial

11:42

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

11:16

Prosecutor, lawyers appeal Savisaar corruption ruling to Supreme Court

10:44

Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

10:37

Real estate companies predict recovery from crisis, followed by stability

10:01

Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

09:33

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks

08:56

Tourism companies eager for further flight restriction relaxations

08:32

US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation talks taking place in Helsinki Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: