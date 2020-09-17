news

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kuressaare Airport.
Kuressaare Airport. Source: ERR
News

NyxAir, an Estonian carrier which won the tender for the Tallinn to Kuressaare route, linking the island of Saaremaa with the Estonian mainland, says it is ready to start operations as soon as the tender is finalized.

A challenge from state-owned Nordica's Regional Jet subsidiary was dismissed Wednesday by the public procurement review committee, leaving the way open for NyxAir.

"As soon as the procurement process successfully ends for NyxAir, we will start preparations for regular flights to Saaremaa using a 48-seat ATR 42-500 turboprop aircraft," NyxAir manager Jaanus Ojamets said via a press release, adding it was too early to say when services would start.

NyxAir would replace Lithuanian company Transaviabaltika, whose tender renewal faltered after a lengthy battle, mainly on the issue of it not meeting a requirement to fly planes less than 20 years old.

The tender, worth an estimated €16.8 million, was overseen by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet).

The public review committee's decision can be appealed in a court within 10 days.

NyxAir says that international ticket sales online would go via the ​​IATA Global Distribution Systems (GDS) platform.

NyxAir saw off four other carriers in its bid.

The airline currently operates eight aircraft in Estonia and other countries, including two new domestic Swedish routes from Stockholm Bromma airport, to Malmö and Angelholm-Helsingborg respectively, which it operates on behalf of Air Leap, using 50-seat Saab 2000 aircraft.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Estonia paying in €1.5 million to EU coroanvirus vaccine fund

19:27

SEB: Almost 25 percent of Estonian companies cut wage during crisis

18:55

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

18:31

Madise: Marriage referendum binding, should not accompany local elections

18:02

Kontaveit out of Italian Open, picks up injury

17:46

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

17:12

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition awake but there is room for improvement

16:37

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power Updated

16:32

Pealtnägija|Foreign students falling victim to fictitious real estate ads

16:09

Government to revoke 10 citizenships acquired illegally

15:35

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

15:35

Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops

15:15

Estonia joins Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund with €20 million

14:55

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries

14:29

Millions sign up across the world for Saturday's World Cleanup Day

14:10

Video: Road Administration asks drivers to take wildlife warnings seriously

13:56

Gallery: Artist Maria Kapajeva asks why middle-aged are women invisible

13:36

Statistics: People prefer e-commerce, enterprises prefer cloud services

13:35

Reinsalu: No plans to take Moria camp migrants, may grant financial aid

13:12

MEP Kaljurand: I expected more self-criticism from von der Leyen's speech

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: