NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

NyxAir, an Estonian carrier which won the tender for the Tallinn to Kuressaare route, linking the island of Saaremaa with the Estonian mainland, says it is ready to start operations as soon as the tender is finalized.

A challenge from state-owned Nordica's Regional Jet subsidiary was dismissed Wednesday by the public procurement review committee, leaving the way open for NyxAir.

"As soon as the procurement process successfully ends for NyxAir, we will start preparations for regular flights to Saaremaa using a 48-seat ATR 42-500 turboprop aircraft," NyxAir manager Jaanus Ojamets said via a press release, adding it was too early to say when services would start.

NyxAir would replace Lithuanian company Transaviabaltika, whose tender renewal faltered after a lengthy battle, mainly on the issue of it not meeting a requirement to fly planes less than 20 years old.

The tender, worth an estimated €16.8 million, was overseen by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet).

The public review committee's decision can be appealed in a court within 10 days.

NyxAir says that international ticket sales online would go via the ​​IATA Global Distribution Systems (GDS) platform.

NyxAir saw off four other carriers in its bid.

The airline currently operates eight aircraft in Estonia and other countries, including two new domestic Swedish routes from Stockholm Bromma airport, to Malmö and Angelholm-Helsingborg respectively, which it operates on behalf of Air Leap, using 50-seat Saab 2000 aircraft.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!