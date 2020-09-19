Foreign minister: Travel to Lithuania from Estonia still quarantine-free

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says that Lithuania has made an exception in its coronavirus travel restrictions which would allow Estonians and residents of Estonia to go there without having to self-quarantine, at least in the immediate term.

However, Latvian regulations remain in place which have meant that since September 11, crossing the border from Estonia into Latvia requires quarantine of at least 10 days, with an exception for residents of Valga (Estonia) passing into neighboring Valka (Latvia).

"The Lithuanian government made an exception for Estonia," Reinsalu wrote on his social media account.

"Although as of yesterday, the Estonian [infection] rate was above 25 [per 100,000 inhabitants, I.e. beyond the threshold where quarantining on arrival would now be needed], Lithuania decided to apply a ratio 10 percent higher. As Estonia was below 27.5 as of yesterday, the quarantine requirement will not apply in Lithuania to arrivals from Estonia, which means that existing rules without new restrictions will continue to be valid next week," Reinsalu continued.

Lithuania will review its list of at-risk countries again next Friday, September 25, he added. Reinsalu's source was not reported but he is foreign minister and has close relations with this Lithuanian (Linas Antanas Linkevičius) and Latvian (Edgars Rinkēvičs) opposite numbers.

Travel between Estonia and Finland does not require self-isolation on arrival yet, though this may change if the rate for Estonia is above 25 per 100,000 next Monday, with likely exceptions for those employed in Finland on a contract.

Estonia's latest COVID-19 rate is 28.97 per 100,000.

