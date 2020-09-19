news

Foreign minister: Travel to Lithuania from Estonia still quarantine-free ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu on
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu on "Otse uudistemajast". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says that Lithuania has made an exception in its coronavirus travel restrictions which would allow Estonians and residents of Estonia to go there without having to self-quarantine, at least in the immediate term.

However, Latvian regulations remain in place which have meant that since September 11, crossing the border from Estonia into Latvia requires quarantine of at least 10 days, with an exception for residents of Valga (Estonia) passing into neighboring Valka (Latvia).

"The Lithuanian government made an exception for Estonia," Reinsalu wrote on his social media account.

"Although as of yesterday, the Estonian [infection] rate was above 25 [per 100,000 inhabitants, I.e. beyond the threshold where quarantining on arrival would now be needed], Lithuania decided to apply a ratio 10 percent higher. As Estonia was below 27.5 as of yesterday, the quarantine requirement will not apply in Lithuania to arrivals from Estonia, which means that existing rules without new restrictions will continue to be valid next week," Reinsalu continued.

Lithuania will review its list of at-risk countries again next Friday, September 25, he added. Reinsalu's source was not reported but he is foreign minister and has close relations with this Lithuanian (Linas Antanas Linkevičius) and Latvian (Edgars Rinkēvičs) opposite numbers.

Travel between Estonia and Finland does not require self-isolation on arrival yet, though this may change if the rate for Estonia is above 25 per 100,000 next Monday, with likely exceptions for those employed in Finland on a contract.

Estonia's latest COVID-19 rate is 28.97 per 100,000.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Foreign minister: Travel to Lithuania from Estonia still quarantine-free

16:47

Over 30,000 register for World Cleanup Day in Estonia

15:42

Aas: EU funds will dry up for highway construction within two years

14:46

Review: ERSO performance of latest Steve Reich music a success

13:31

Memorial unveiled to those who perished in autumn 1944 seaborne evacuations

12:46

Health Board: 61 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

11:45

Tänak struggles going into day two of Rally Turkey

11:02

Estonia bans direct flights to Sweden, Norway again

10:35

Weather: Clear Saturday morning gives way to cloud

09:30

Ideas for Tartu's participatory budget displayed on Kaarsild Bridge

00:57

Alcohol restrictions extended in Harju, Ida-Viru counties until Thursday

18.09

Ceremony welcomes incoming 5 Rifles to Tapa base

18.09

Filming of "Apothecary Melchior" closes roads in Tallinn's Old Town

18.09

In case you missed it: September 12-18

18.09

MP: Wording of marriage referendum question may become clear next week

18.09

Taavi Aas: Coronavirus flight restrictions should be relaxed

18.09

'Clean Games' to take place around Linnahall on World Cleanup Day

18.09

Estonia and Latvia sign agreement for joint offshore wind farm plan

18.09

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

18.09

Estonia, 16 counties propose independent OSCE mission to Belarus

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: